Bill Maher destroys the coronavirus "Overreaction,quot; and Chris Matthews firing

In a recent episode of Real time with Bill Maher, The host of the popular television show shared his sincere thoughts about the alleged exaggerated reaction to the coronavirus, in addition to the abrupt shots of the former.Hardball host Chris Matthews.

Variety says the host began his speech by saying that a close friend was fired and added that he would miss him, as did many other people. According to Bill, MSNBC has changed the way they do things dramatically over the years.

He claimed that his attitude was once shameless, however, they have now chosen to fire people who do not act correctly for a week. The host added that he thought "this culture of cancellation is cancer in progressivism." On Monday, Matthews revealed that he was retiring and apologized for commenting to women on the show.

Last week, a journalist wrote an opinion piece accusing Matthews of making her feel uncomfortable during a 2016 meeting on the show. Then he cited some other examples to demonstrate his point of view on other women.

According to Maher, Matthew has been creepy at times over the years, however, he identified with him by stating that guys like him have been married for many years and just want to flirt harmlessly with women for a moment.

Maher then joked about Laura Bassett, the woman who wrote the article, thanking her sarcastically and calling her "Rosa Parks." He joked, "is she a compliment victim or a compliment survivor?" After moving on to the #MeToo theme, Maher mocked the reaction to the coronavirus.

Bill joked that at this point, he just wanted to get sick with the virus and then not have to worry about touching his face. Bill's comments come shortly after the film festival, South By Southwest, was canceled for fear of the coronavirus.

Ad

The comedian suggested that the reaction to the flu is exaggerated, using statistics to support his argument. According to Bill, so far 3,000 people have died from the coronavirus, compared with 61,000 last year alone from the common flu in the United States.



Post views:

0 0