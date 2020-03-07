Bethlehem under confinement after confirmed cases of coronavirus | News

The city of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, has been closed after the first Palestinian cases of the new coronavirus were discovered and authorities announced a state of emergency.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said Friday that a total of 16 cases of COVID-19 disease caused by the virus were detected in the West Bank, including nine new cases in Bethlehem, According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLdf0c5b6cbbb7626f5c589e65123bab0011% %MINIFYHTMLdf0c5b6cbbb7626f5c589e65123bab0012%

The Israeli defense ministry said it had imposed emergency measures in Bethlehem, with everyone "prohibited from entering or leaving the city." He added that the blockade had been imposed "in coordination with the Palestinian Authority,quot; (PA).

Israel controls all entrances to the West Bank, but the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah has limited autonomy in the cities.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh made a special broadcast Thursday night to announce the 30-day shutdown, saying the measures were essential to contain the disease.

Palestine declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

All the less essential trips between Palestinian governorates were now banned, while all schools and educational facilities would close, he said.

Public parks and tourist sites would close while major sporting events, conferences and other important meetings are canceled, Shtayyeh added.

Muhannad Qaisy, a resident of Bethlehem, told Al Jazeera that it was nothing the Palestinians had not experienced before.

"To be honest, we are used to such measures, to be locked up, to people who stay home for many nights, but for a different reason, because we live under occupation," he said.

The streets of Bethlehem and Ramallah were almost empty on Friday morning, with most stores closed.

Nida Ibrahim of Al Jazeera, reporting from Ramallah, said some people panicked.

"Although officials told them to remain calm, some people supplied themselves with food, water and cleaning supplies for fear that the closure will continue for some time," he said.

Visits to the Church of the Nativity

The Palestinian health ministry said the cases had been detected for the first time in a hotel in the Bethlehem area.

The head of the local health management, Imad Shahadeh, told AFP that a group of Greek tourists had visited the hotel at the end of February, and two later were diagnosed with the virus.

Since then, several suspicious cases have been identified among hotel workers, he said.

The Church of the Nativity, built on the site that Christians believe was the birthplace of Jesus, closed Thursday and, along with other sites, is expected to remain closed for a month.

Asbed Balian, chief cleric of the Armenian church of the Church of the Nativity, said infected visitors had entered the site.

"People affected by the crown (virus) visited the church," he told AFP.

Issa Thaljieh, a priest of the Church of the Nativity, told Al Jazeera that the church had been disinfected.

"Yesterday, the church was sterilized and cleaned so that when people return after 14 days everything is safe," he said.

COGAT, the Israeli body responsible for civil activities in the Palestinian territories, said it was "working closely with the Palestinian Authority,quot; to stop the spread of the virus.

All tourist buses to and from Bethlehem were banned until further notice, said Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

According to the AFP news agency, about 20 buses were trapped at a checkpoint run by Israeli personnel at the entrance to the Palestinian city, which is about 10 km (six miles) south of Jerusalem.

Witnesses said some tourists in Bethlehem were trying to bypass military controls to reach Jerusalem.