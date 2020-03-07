Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas provoke rumors of romance with a Cuban getaway

Instagram / Adriana M. Barraza / Instar

The actor of & # 39; Triple Frontier & # 39; seems to be in a very good mood & # 39; while he is seen touring the city of Havana with his co-star of & # 39; Deep Water & # 39; after finishing the filming of his next movie.

Ben Affleck Y Ana de Armas It could have been more than just co-stars. The "Batman v Superman: the dawn of justice"star and his wife on screen"Deep water"He unleashed rumors of romance after being seen spending time together in his hometown of Havana, Cuba.

On Thursday, February 5, the 47-year-old actor and his 31-year-old co-star were seen together at the Cuban Art Factory. A fan identified only as Luz claimed to have crossed the couple in the VIP area of ​​the disco. "I didn't notice them at the beginning. Then I saw them talking to a group of friends. They looked like good friends," he told E! News.

A day later, the two had dinner at the Prince's Court and were captured facing the camera posing with a restaurant employee. They also visited the local clothing store Clandestina. In the Instagram account of the fashion brand, a snapshot of the actor appeared with a caption that said: "Actually I am in Havana. Havana suits you @benaffleck. Havana suits you very well."

Clandestina also uploaded a series of feeds related to Ben and Ana in their Instagram Stories. In a video, Ben could be seen talking to people who told him they were his fans. Rocking a pair of blue pants and a black and white t-shirt, he showed with confidence his ability in Spanish. Meanwhile, Ana could be seen leaving the store, smiling and carrying a shopping bag. For the excursion, she wore a white eyelet dress.

Upon Ben and Ana's visit to the fashion store, a source told Us Weekly: "Ben and Ana were seen leaving the Clandestina store [T-shirt] on Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m." The source added: "It was just the two of them and their driver. Ben happily took pictures with the fans. Ben was very happy, making funny faces in selfies with the fans."

Ben and Ana starred in front of each other in the upcoming psychological thriller "Deep Water." Based on Patricia Highsmith's novel and which will premiere on November 13, the film directed by Adrian Lyne revolves around "a young married couple whose mind games take a twisted turn."