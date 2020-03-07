BCA identifies St. Cloud police officers involved in a deadly confrontation with David Beckes – Up News Info

– St. Cloud police officers involved in the deadly confrontation with David Beckes, 41, have been identified by the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension.

Officers Brandon Leuthardt, Jessica Schlieman and Zachary Scholl responded to a call about a man who was not responding in an apartment in the 20 block of Wilson Avenue Southeast on Wednesday afternoon.

Before arriving, the woman who called 911 said that the man, later identified as Beckes, responded again, possibly suffered a seizure, and then returned and began attacking and strangling her.

Officers had to enter the apartment when they were not allowed to enter. They found Beckes in a room and tried to arrest him. He resisted, and Leuthardt and Schlieman used their electric shock weapons against him. Beckes stopped responding again and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman who was attacked by Beckes suffered minor injuries, as did Schlieman and Scholl during the arrest.

All three officers are on a standard administrative license during the investigation, which is being directed by the BCA.

Schlieman is a 24-year veteran of the St. Cloud Police Department. Leuthardt is a four-year veteran, and Scholl is in his first year in the force.

The exact cause of death and toxicology report of Beckes has not been published.