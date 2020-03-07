Bay Area lawmakers seek to allow affordable housing in church lots – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc428d321f3014e4cb0bbf4b500585d5011% %MINIFYHTMLc428d321f3014e4cb0bbf4b500585d5012%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Parking lots in houses of worship, which usually fill up only for a few hours each week, may soon be part of the solution to the affordable housing crisis in California under the proposals presented in the state legislature .

On Thursday, state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 899, which would eliminate local zoning restrictions for 100 percent affordable housing developments located on land owned by religious institutions, such as churches, synagogues. and mosques. Development on land owned by nonprofit hospitals would also be allowed.

“This legislation could open a large amount of land for affordable housing. We desperately need it, ”said Wiener, author of numerous housing bills, on his Facebook page.

Under SB899, churches in areas near single-family homes would be allowed to build developments up to three stories high, with up to 40 affordable housing units. For houses of worship found in commercial or mixed-use areas, developments of up to 150 units and up to five stories high are allowed.

Homes built under this proposal would be restricted to low-income households if they are rented for 55 years or occupied by the owner for 45 years.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman Buffy Wicks (D-Berkeley) introduced the 1851 Assembly bill earlier this year, which would allow churches to reduce their parking requirements to allow for the construction of affordable housing.

In San Francisco alone, the City Planning Department has identified 800 properties of religious organizations that are underutilized and could be developed for affordable housing.

"It is a way for a parish not to maximize its income, but to maximize its mission," Father Paul Fitzgerald, president of the University of San Francisco, told KPIX 5 earlier this month. The USF reused an old convent for student housing several years ago.

The hearings for SB899 and AB1851 have not yet been announced.