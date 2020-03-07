Bay Area companies feel the impact of the coronavirus but the forecast is cloudy – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The outbreak of the new coronavirus has impacted many of our daily lives when it comes to being vigilant to prevent infection.

From gyms, offices and even libraries, the use of hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes is becoming the norm these days.

%MINIFYHTML3b9cf23fd510f0d9b998263bb90c385611% %MINIFYHTML3b9cf23fd510f0d9b998263bb90c385612%

In OrangeTheory Fitness, studio instructors are told to avoid hand crashes and, in Corepower Yoga, instructors reduce the use of accessories and practical settings.

"I think it's a good move," said Corepower student Jin Di. "It is also a good practice."

One day after the Santa Clara County Health Department reported that all major events would be canceled, including concerts and sporting events, the Santa Clara County Library District decided to cancel all its group events from Saturday until End of the month.

Libraries are also cleaning surfaces thoroughly and have removed antibacterial wipes and bottles of hand sanitizers.

Diane Roche, a spokesman for the library district, said that although visitor assistance has not seen a fall, his group's events have seen a decline.

"We have seen a small decrease in attendance, especially for our children's programs," Roche said.

But business owners also feel the impact of people who avoid traveling or large crowds.

Enoteca Wine, which is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, has been affected when technology companies tell their workers to work from their homes to prevent the spread of the virus.

"On Fridays we tend to serve 250 people, tonight we will probably close at 160-170, so it is a bit slower than usual," said the owner of Vino Enoteca, Rocco Scordella.

He said that although his reservations and visits have not been severely affected, he has seen a dramatic decrease in his large group reservations.

"We do many private events for large technology companies, and these will be canceled over the next two months until May," Scordella said.

He said Vino Enoteca generally averages two to three large group reservations or events per day, but next week he only has one in the books.

It is a moment of uncertainty for many business owners, such as Scordella, who do not know when the fear or spread of the coronavirus will end.

"We're going crazy," he said. "But there isn't much we can do, I mean, we just have to wait and see how things go."