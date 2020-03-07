Baseball's tough business hasn't dimmed love for Nolan Arenado's game

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. From time to time, I see Nolan Arenado make another incredible play or talk to him at the clubhouse and I remember the bright-eyed boy he used to be.

I wonder how much boy is left in the 28-year-old man, and I will remember one of my favorite Rockies stories.

In 2013, adorable and irascible first baseman Todd Helton was sitting in the clubhouse of the visiting team in Nationals Park when he thought some wisdom would happen to the rookie third baseman. The Rockies had flown to Washington from Toronto last night and Helton told Arenado with his eyes open to make sure he checked his cell phone bill.

"The charges can be quite high in Canada," Helton said.

"Really?" Said Arenado. "Then I have to call my dad."

Helton, confused, asked: “Your dad? Why call your dad?

Arenado innocently replied: "Yes, I am in your family plan, so I have to let you know."

Helton, amused and dismayed, said: “Are you kidding me? You're in the big leagues now, boy. Get out of the family plan!

That Arenado left a long time ago. He has won seven Golden Gloves, is a perennial All-Star, has the opportunity to become the best third baseman in baseball history and will probably give a speech in Cooperstown. It also has a $ 260 million contract.

But with success and fame comes a lot of luggage and pressure. Arenado, a baseball player by nature, is more cautious with fans and the media than he used to be. His highly publicized crack with Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich, this offseason, revealed the hard side of baseball business.

However, in the field and in the batter's box, Arenado remains the same.

"As I have always said, Nolan's greatest joy is when he is in the baseball stadium, when he is in the cage, when he is landing in a back field," manager Bud Black said Thursday after Arenado launched a gigantic Cactus of three races. Home run league.

Still, he wanted to consult with Arenado and find out if his pure passion for baseball, which made it so fun to watch, still burns.

So Friday morning at the Rockies clubhouse, I asked bluntly: "Do you still love the game as much as you used to?"

He was surprised by the question, he looked at me if I was crazy, to tell the truth, and said: "That hasn't changed at all. I love this game and I've always loved it. But I'm always working to improve. I want to focus on that and , more than anything, I want to win. You know that. "

Arenado admitted that spring training can be tedious, adding that his serious approach to the game can sometimes be misunderstood.

"I would not say that the commercial side has taken some of my joy away," he said. “I think that as you get older you only have a different role in this game. You are no longer this young boy and there are examples you should give.

“All the best players I know take this game very seriously. But I have fun with all these guys here. Sometimes I may not show it, but I have fun, absolutely. "

Then Arenado said something very adult.

"I know how lucky and blessed I am to play this game," he said. "There's a lot on my shoulders and a lot of people I don't want to disappoint. Maybe that's why sometimes it seems like it's all my business. That's what's going on in my head.

"But once I'm on the field, everything disappears. When I hit a three-run homer like I did yesterday, it feels great. It's still a rush. That will never change."