Baseball had a good weird day last Tuesday when the stars were fooled

During the two-hour trip from the Red Sox facilities to the Yankees spring house in Tampa on Tuesday morning, I could see both "The Dan Patrick Show,quot; and "Golic and Wingo,quot; from ESPN speaking extensively about something they enjoyed ESPN & # 39; s Monday's broadcast of a Cubs-Angels spring training game.

Cubs stars Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant were deceived while also using IFB devices that allowed them to talk to the announcers in the booth and with each other during the game. Rizzo, in particular, was a goldmine of colorful conversations, most memorable when talking to the booth about what he was thinking while digging in the batter's box against Angels pitcher Matt Andriese.

"I feel a heater here, because I've only seen one of it today," Rizzo said. The next pitch was in fact a fastball, and Rizzo jumped on it and threw it into the right field.

Then, when he approached first base, Rizzo declared that he was going to double, only to stop at first base and announce in a funny way: "No, I am not," since the right fielder of the Angels shot the ball at Second base quickly.

Rizzo's insightful and fun interactions – he got into a hilarious digging over the Astros, saying: "Someone hit me,quot; earlier in the same turn at bat – they were remarkably satisfying for the viewer, and the buzz of comments on the networks Social persisted until the next day, when they seized their own segments in sports talk shows.

"As for our first day of spring training coverage, I couldn't have asked for anything better," said Phil Orlins, ESPN senior coordinating producer, major league baseball. "One thing I didn't expect was that Rizzo and Bryant wanted to let him ride." They were supposed to be halfway through and they ended up doing it at six. ”

Anthony Rizzo's voice is like a combination of Fergie and Jesus. pic.twitter.com/HMlvK157Mf – Cut4 (@ Cut4) March 2, 2020

Anyway, for a day, Rizzo and Bryant made the game look great. It was the kind of thing that baseball, after a winter of scandal and perceived as a sport that fades among younger demographics, desperately needs, and desperately needs more.

And it is surprising: shouldn't baseball try to take this to the next level and interact with players during downtime in regular season games?

"I think it's the only thing that can really save the baseball game," said Alex Rodriguez, who was in the broadcast booth Tuesday during the ESPN broadcast of the Red Sox-Yankees game and chatted with the Red Sox & # 39; Rafael Devers and Brett Gardner and Zack Britton of the Yankees during live playback. “The greatest asset we have in our game are our players. However, there are not enough people who know who they really are. We have to reveal the players, or in some cases reintroduce the players.

"I probably have a dozen text messages and messages from people (on Tuesday) in the morning that say: & # 39; Hey, did you hear what Rizzo was talking about, did you see what Bryant said? & # 39; I didn't receive messages like that since the World Series. "

The obvious question, then, is why does baseball not encourage, or even demand, this kind of compelling interaction in the game with the players, even in the games that count?

It is good for everyone. Improve transmissions. The sport does not seem so serious. And players can show their personalities and improve their brands.

Mookie Betts, often perceived as calm during his time with the Red Sox, provided a fabulous moment in a similar situation during a spring game in March 2018 when he said, "I will not get this one, guys," while a boost from line shot over his head in the right garden.

“Do you know when the players are really quiet? When they don't have a microphone on and you don't know what they're talking about, "Rodriguez said." Open the floodgates (with the interactions in the game). When I entered the professional ball in 1993-94, baseball was the number 1 sport. Since then , we put on a straitjacket. We saw the NFL and the NBA fly right next to us.

“Would I have been willing to use one during my game days? If our game was going the wrong way? Of course I would have. And guess what? The players want to talk. They have been as vocal and open as ever. So, the notion that players don't want to talk is not true. So let's bring them to light and give them a platform that is beneficial to everyone. "

Rodriguez and voice conversations by play Matt Vasgersian with Sox and Yankees players on Tuesday were not as memorable as Rizzo's comments from the previous day, but improved the entertainment value of a spring game in which the Yankees They led 6-0 after one inning.

Rodriguez asked Devers questions in English. Devers responded in Spanish, then Rodriguez translated for the viewers. After Rodriguez gave a brief translation of a long response from Devers, Vasgersian uttered an excellent phrase: "He spoke much more than that."

Of course, making this a regular part of the transmissions is more complicated than getting some acceptable players to connect to an IFB and allow a microphone to stick on the shirt. There is still some reticence among certain organizations. ESPN spoke with Pete Alonso of the Mets during Wednesday's game, which seemed almost as gregarious as Rob Gronkowski, but the opposite Cardinals decided not to participate.

The Red Sox are not one of them. According to Adam Grossman, director of marketing for the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management, the club has regular calls with ESPN to discuss the mutual benefits of its broadcasts.

"About 18 months ago, Tom Werner and Sam Kennedy spoke with Commissioner Rob Manfred and (operations director) Tony Petitti and basically said:" Listen, we want to make sure our players have a national presence, and we want to work directly with ESPN, "said Grossman. "It's good for everyone if fans know the Red Sox players better."

Orlins said that players, especially the younger generation that has grown up in the era of social networks, are increasingly willing to participate. "Come back 15 or 20 years," he said. "Johnny Damon was the only player who was really cooperative, and because he was cooperative, he was asked every game of Fox and every game of ESPN, and he had to be a bit much."

In 2017, ESPN was going to have Francisco Lindor in disguise and using an IFB during a regular season game in Puerto Rico, but was rejected at a higher level. And the Players Association has resisted allowing players to connect to the booth during regular season games, worrying in part that confidential information may come out that makes a player look bad during a live conversation.

It has happened in the NFL. During a Patriots-Jets game last season, New York quarterback Sam Darnold was using a microphone, which surprised him by recognizing that the New England defense had him "seeing ghosts." The Jets were furious because such candor made the air.

"The NFL evaluation process on what happens is much more difficult than other sports," said Orlins. "It was amazing to me that it went through the layers."

If it is ever going to happen, if a major league player used the team to chat with the stand in real time during a regular season game, he would need specific and probably strict parameters.

"I think it should be a situation that was resolved in detail with the league and the Players Association," said Orlins. "It would have to be much more strategic, like," OK, we want Mike Trout to use a microphone once on ESPN and once on Fox, "and MLB helps us manage that process.

“But the right kind, well managed, in a limited way? Could occur. It would be great for everyone if it does. "