Back to the future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd gather for the charity event of Parkinson's disease

More than thirty years after the Return to the future The trilogy was in theaters, the stars of the beloved films gathered for a charity poker event. The meeting included the two main characters in the franchise, Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown).

Fox and Lloyd teamed up to play at the annual Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament that benefits the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. As fans know, Fox was diagnosed with the disease two decades ago, and has been a vocal advocate of research to find a cure.

Both Fox and Lloyd posted photos on Instagram to commemorate the event, and it seemed they hadn't lost their pace even though they hadn't shared the screen in three decades. The photos also generated some hope that the duo could join for Back to the future 4, although the possibilities are scarce.

Last year, Fox and Lloyd joined some of their others BTTF co-stars – Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly), James Tolkan (Director Strickland) and Thomas F. Wilson (Biff Tannen) – for a "Hill Valley Meeting,quot; both at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Exhibition and at the Expo Dallas fans, which also resulted in some epic photos.

According to The explosionLloyd has made it clear in past interviews that he has no interest in making another film. However, I was on board with the idea of ​​a crossover with the animated characters inspired by Doc and Marty: Rick and Morty.

"I think it's great. I've seen it, I love humor, I love characters," Lloyd said at a Comic-Con event in Germany. "I've had the fantasy of having another Return to the future, Back to the future 4. Y Back to the future 4 – it's not happening, but if it happened, Back to the future 4 collides with Rick and Morty. Somehow, somewhere in another time zone, in another space zone. "

Lloyd believes that the idea of ​​crossing the four characters is "fascinating," but admits that "it is really far away." However, he thinks that a good writer could have fun with the idea.

There has also been talk of a restart of Return to the future with new actors, possibly Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. However, that project also does not seem to have passed the stage of the idea.

"I would be lying if I said there were no conversations in the past about doing some kind of remake, but that movie is the most perfect movie, or one of the most perfect movies, one that could never be improved, Tom Holland told BBC Radio.



