Baby Mama from Fetty Wap seems to protect him for not helping to take care of his children

Opening up about her struggle to find time for herself, Lezhae Zeona, who shares two children with the creator of hits & # 39; Trap Queen & # 39 ;, suggests that the rapper doesn't even spend time with her children on the weekend.

Fetty Wap Again, one of his breast babies accuses him of being a boring father. Lezhae Zeona, who shares two children with the rapper, apparently called her ex while talking about her struggle to raise two children with little help from the people around her.

"If you have a healthy support system for your children, be grateful," he wrote in an Instagram Story post on Thursday, March 5. While Lezhae said he has only one person he can depend on to help take care of his children, that person is not his father.

"I literally have ONE person whom I can ask to take care of my son for me and if that person cannot do it (which I never get angry because I understand that everyone has a life) I simply cannot go to do what I have to do And forget about a break for personal and mental care, "he continued sharing.

Hinting that Fetty doesn't even spend time with her children over the weekend, she told her followers: "So yes, if you're a mother with a mother who is always willing to take your son or a baby father who comes and receives them all weekend or whatever BE THANKFUL. "

"Because I have something important to do and I can't do it because I don't have a babysitter," he added. Explaining the only time he would hire a babysitter, he said: "If I get a babysitter it is because I really have something to do."

Fetty Wap's little mom seems to shade him.

It is unknown if Fetty has heard about Lezhae's complaint, but does not seem to have any intention of participating in social media interactions today. Earlier the same day that her baby mom posted the message, she announced her break on Instagram. "IDK how to deactivate my IG … So I will simply delete the application from my phone … I love you all … Fetty Wap," he published in his Stories.

Fetty Wap announces the rest of Instagram.

This is not the first time Fetty has fun with her baby mom. In 2016, Masika Kalysha, who is the mother of the daughter of the 28-year-old star, Khari, suggested that the rapper was never taking the role of father for his son, while his other former Turquoise Miami tweeted in 2018 that "@ fettywap1738 Does nothing for Lauren, "emotionally, physically or economically.