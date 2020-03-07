Baby Baby Lil Baby responds after the alleged & # 39; disrespect & # 39; of the rapper in freestyle rap

Instagram

Lil babyThe first baby mom is applauding the rapper after he seemed to dissuade her during her cool rap at the Funk Flex show in Hot 97. The rapper accused his ex, who calls himself Little Ms. Golden on Instagram, bad – talk to him his son besides calling her a tramp.

That didn't go unnoticed by Golden, who quickly shot at the Atlanta rapper. "I have never been a bitter babymomma. I have never kept my son away from his father, but he was helping to keep him or not because there have been times when he was so mad at me that he spent months without giving me a penny and I still held on to me and my son! "she wrote on Instagram Stories.

"It does not matter the lack of respect that lil baby made for himself or allowed the people around him to do towards me and my son. I have been mature in raising children for the sake of my son and the relationship he needs between his father and his new brother is the only one What I ever did for lil baby was to stop being accessible. I chose myself on the Bentle. They don't support me because I'm not playing dumb or belittling myself to be part of a Luxurious lifestyle that never attracted me. The first place, "he complained, before saying that the one that attracted her was Lil Baby himself, although" you didn't realize it. "

"I am very sorry that you have lost the best love you can have because you will pay for every woman that enters your life from this moment … you will always wonder if she loves you for the attention lifestyle or what you can do for her , something you never had to question with me … I saw the king inside you long before you got your crown and I regret that you have not seen mine, but throwing land on my name with the hope "You will diminish my value as a woman is disgusting and it won't work, "he added.

At the conclusion of his long publication, Golden said he is now above him. She also warned him about the danger of the coronavirus, writing, "Also consider the coronavirus while traveling to leave traces because we all hope to see them thrive in their career and I need my coins blessing everyone."

Fans loved how Golden responded to the diss. "This is how a real queen handles this kind of situation," said one fan. "And she said what she said! Men love to make women who held them when they had nothing so bad," joked another.