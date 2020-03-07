Authorities arrest Michael Sherrod Walker Jr for alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend at his workplace in Haslet – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work earlier this week has been arrested and charged with murder, according to jail records.

Michael Sherrod Walker, Jr., 23, was wanted this week for the fatal shooting of Atiyeh Symone Chatmon in Haslet. He is currently being held at the Tarrant County Correctional Center for a murder charge with no bail amount established.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred on Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. in Chatmon's work in the 1900 block of Golden Heights Road.

According to the authorities, the two seemed to have had a relationship that ended last weekend. Authorities said Walker and Chatmon were involved in a phone discussion on Tuesday before the shooting.

Authorities said Walker later appeared in Chatmon's work and continued arguing with her before pulling out a gun and shooting him in the chest. Then he ran away.

According to jail records, Walker was arrested Saturday by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

“Atiyeh was full of life … She made those around her laugh and feel loved. It was a small firecracker with a beautiful heart and soul, "Chatmon's family said in a statement.