Australian captain Meg Lanning says the final of the T20 World Cup is the biggest women's cricket game | Cricket News

Meg Lanning hopes to take Australia to its fifth Women's T20 World Cup

Australian captain Meg Lanning says defending champions' difficult road to the T20 World Cup final against India has them ready for the "biggest game,quot; of women's cricket in Melbourne on Sunday.

Since losing their first match of the tournament against India, the hosts lost Lalyse Perry, an all-terrain talisman, to an injury and faced a series of games to do or die, including the semifinal of rain against South Africa, to reach the Melbourne Cricket Ground decisive

Lanning said the test campaign helped them face the undefeated Harmanpreet Kaur India.

"It hasn't been an easy road to the final, but I wouldn't have had it any other way," Lanning told reporters at the MCG on Saturday.

"We are a kind of party and hardened by the battle, really.

"The last four games have been fierce clashes, winners … and we've had to deal with that pressure and the need to stand up when you're under the bomb."

"I've been extremely proud of how the group handled that."

Australia, for a long time the benchmark of women's cricket, will bid for a fifth T20 World Cup title that extends record against a large crowd at the stadium with a capacity of 100,000.

The organizers hope that the International Women's Day attendance will set a record for a women's sporting event.

Lydia Greenway analyzes the development of Australian women's cricket and some of the pioneers who have shaped her success.

"To know what game day is tomorrow, we are involved in the biggest female cricket game ever, everyone is looking forward to the occasion," Lanning said.

"I always dreamed of being involved in this game when I saw that I was in the MCG and they were expecting a huge crowd."

"We will not come here just to do a show, we will win, that is the attitude with which we are entering."

Australia was completely hit by the Indians at the opening of the tournament at the Sydney Showgrounds, their batters battled against the spin of Poonam Yadav's wrist, who took 4-19.

Lanning said there would be a lot of practice against slow bowling in training and that "all options were on the table,quot; in terms of selection changes, pending a review of the MCG field.

Australia beat South Africa in a rain-hit semifinal to reach MCG's masterpiece

Although Australia had not yet played its "best game," Lanning said there was little need for major changes.

"I think we have shown that we can cope and be really calm under pressure and that is what will be needed tomorrow," he said.

"Often in the finals you don't need to go beyond what you've already presented. It's really just about producing that again and making sure you do the basics really well."

"Especially at the beginning of the game, when there are a lot of nerves flying, that will be very important."

"I think the team that conforms faster will be given a very good opportunity in this game."

