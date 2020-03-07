Austin Ekeler signs a four-year contract extension with Los Angeles Chargers | NFL news





Austin Ekeler # 30 of the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to an extension of their agreement

The Austin Ekeler broker agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers worth $ 24.5 million, including $ 15 million guaranteed.

%MINIFYHTML8dd2808bba1bdeb69e312bab4a68411311% %MINIFYHTML8dd2808bba1bdeb69e312bab4a68411312%

Among the highlights of Ekeler in 2019 was scoring the winning touchdown of the game in overtime in the first game against Indianapolis and publishing the 35th NFL game with 100 yards running and receiving in Week 14 in Jacksonville.

"It feels a bit overwhelming, but it's a relief," Ekeler said. "We were coming and going for a month. At the beginning we were quite separated, but once we got close it started to become a real possibility."

Ekeler will play an important role in a Chargers offense that is undergoing many changes as they prepare to move to the new 70,000 SoFi stadium in Hollywood Park.

"I can see myself more as a vocal leader," said Ekeler. "My role will be bigger than last year with more opportunities."

General manager Tom Telesco believes that Ekeler may be the leader of the Chargers.

"He can handle the touches. Would you like him to load the ball 30, 35 times per game, that almost no one else does?" Telesco said of Ekeler.

"He can do a lot with football with the amount of touches he receives. He doesn't just have to be like a runner. We can put him in the slot. We can take him out. He's a pretty dangerous player." for us and a large part of our offensive. He will play a lot. "

Sky Sports NFL It will keep you updated with all the news and arguments of low season, including Scouting Combine, Free Agency and NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL