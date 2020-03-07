Athlon Avia concludes initial guided flight tests of Silent Thunder ammunition – Defense Blog

Ukrainian manufacturer and supplier of unmanned aerial systems, Athlon Avia Llc. has completed an initial series of guided flight tests of the Silent Thunder development smart prowling system, ArmyINFORM reported.

The Silent Thunder concept is a precision-guided weapon system that would defeat and destroy enemy targets with minimal risk to nearby civilian lives and infrastructure.

The marauding ammunition will be guided semi-automatically by the TV or IR guide heads, which will be interchangeable as needed according to visibility and weather conditions.

The new Ukrainian smart loitering system has a cruising speed of more than 120 km / h. The mass at launch is less than 10 kg. The system can be launched by a drone system. The round can be launched individually or as part of a swarm.

Ammunition will be available with warheads of various types and different weights. Work is now being carried out on an explosive air fuel warhead (FAE) weighing 3.5 kg, but other types of warheads, including, among others, HEAT and HEF are also under consideration for this application. In the future, the company also plans to work on a cargo warhead shaped for use where there is a high risk of collateral damage.

According to the Defense Review of Ukraine, the orientation to the target was carried out by processing on board the video signal inside the carrier drone, and its flight route was automatically updated until impact. Silent Thunder would use a human operator to locate targets, then operate autonomously until the mission was completed. It would be able to operate autonomously by assessing the climatic conditions in the target area, approaching the aiming point (with a minimum crosswind component) and diving into the target.