As the coronavirus spreads southward in Italy, a senior official in Rome tests positive

ROME – The outbreak of the coronavirus that paralyzed and disrupted economic and social life in Italy spread to the top of Italian politics on Saturday when the leader of the Democratic Party of the ruling coalition announced that it had contracted the virus.

"Well, it has arrived," said Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the Democratic Party, in a Facebook video posted on Saturday that was confirmed as legitimate by a spokesman. "I also have the coronavirus."

Mr. Zingaretti's infection represented a new stage in the outbreak of Italy, the largest in Europe and the deadliest outside of China and which had concentrated in the rich and hardworking north of the country.

After the government's decision last week to close all schools in Italy, Mr. Zingaretti's infection, based in Rome, where he is also the president of the Lazio region, provided vivid evidence that the virus was no longer a matter of northern exposure, and that the whole country was now dealing with a public health emergency.