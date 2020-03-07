As the coronavirus spreads southward in Italy, a senior official in Rome tests positive

ROME – The outbreak of the coronavirus that paralyzed and disrupted economic and social life in Italy spread to the top of Italian politics on Saturday when the leader of the Democratic Party of the ruling coalition announced that it had contracted the virus.
"Well, it has arrived," said Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the Democratic Party, in a Facebook video posted on Saturday that was confirmed as legitimate by a spokesman. "I also have the coronavirus."
Mr. Zingaretti's infection represented a new stage in the outbreak of Italy, the largest in Europe and the deadliest outside of China and which had concentrated in the rich and hardworking north of the country.
After the government's decision last week to close all schools in Italy, Mr. Zingaretti's infection, based in Rome, where he is also the president of the Lazio region, provided vivid evidence that the virus was no longer a matter of northern exposure, and that the whole country was now dealing with a public health emergency.
Zingaretti, the head of the country's largest center-left party and one of the two parties that lead Italy, have daily contact with the highest level of the political class in the capital, as well as with the high-ranking members of his party and the many Italians he has met in the electoral campaign in the course of the regional elections of Italy.
Some members of the Italian Parliament that come from the closed areas in the Lombardy region have been quarantined to try to stop the spread of the virus, but the infection of a very prominent figure like Mr. Zingaretti raised the possibility that more Italian politicians the class had been exposed.
"Certainly, a politician meets and hugs many people," said Giovanni Rezza, director of the department of infectious diseases at the National Institute of Health. "There is a risk of diffusion."
Elected officials voiced their concern that the country's Parliament, with many representatives from the infected north, could be a new scenario of contagion.
In Italy, the number of victims rose on Saturday to more than 5,800 cases, 233 of them fatal, with increases of almost 800 infections and 49 deaths from the previous day. Only China has had more people killed after contracting the new coronavirus.
"I've always said don't panic, we'll fight this," said Zingaretti, who has a reputation for underestimation. Wearing a sweater and looking relaxed, he added that he hoped to give the Italians a "good example,quot; by following "the advice of doctors and scientists,quot;. He concluded that he would continue fighting for the country, but "from home."
Last week, the president of the Lombardy region, where most of the country's infections have occurred, posted a Facebook video in which he put on a mask after learning that one of his closest collaborators had contracted the virus. Political opponents criticized the video as dramatic and unnecessarily alarming.
Mr. Zingaretti tried to convey calmer behavior.
"I'm fine, so it was decided to isolate the home," Zingaretti said, adding that he would be separated and that his family would follow all recommended precautions, as stipulated by the Italian protocols for infected people. The Italian health officials, he said, had already begun to contact the people with whom he worked closely.
Mr. Zingaretti has held meetings at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome, which has been treating cases of coronavirus. He also went there to show his support for the Coronavirus working group in the Lazio region, according to Luigi Telesca, a spokesman for Mr. Zingaretti, who said the party leader's assistants believed he had contracted the virus there.
On Saturday morning, Mr. Zingaretti had a mild fever and felt a burning sensation in his eyes, Mr. Telesca said.
After their symptoms were reported to health authorities, they ordered a coronavirus test for Mr. Zingaretti and the result was positive.
According to health experts, the vast majority of those who died in Italy after contracting the virus were elderly and many had serious underlying conditions and were destabilized by the virus. Italy, which has won from The world's oldest populations have already suffered greatly from the virus, with economic production slowed down or stopped in the northern regions that serve as the country's economic engine.
Milan, the most vibrant city in the country, has become ghostly. The services sector has been greatly affected: hotels close entire floors due to lack of business, restaurateurs look sadly at empty tables and taxi drivers wait in long lines for fares that do not arrive.
Last week, the government announced a huge support package of $ 7.5 billion, or about $ 8.5 billion, in addition to the € 900 million announced last week for families and businesses damaged by the virus.
The churches have had to cancel the mass. Schools are closed everywhere, which causes anxiety about child care, especially among working-class parents who do not have the ability to work from home. Parents who stay at home are struggling to teach division and grammar lessons.
But the virus has clearly now gained access to the most exclusive power rooms in Rome.
The Vatican confirmed its first case of the virus on Friday and closed some offices and closed its health clinic for sterilization. A Vatican official was placed in protective quarantine after a priest in Rome tested positive for the virus.
Pope Francis, 83, who lost part of a lung due to a respiratory illness in his youth, has had a cold, although the Vatican has said he has no other diseases. They refused to say if he was tested for the virus.
According to the guidelines of the Italian government, Francis must limit visits and stay at home. On Friday, Francis expressed his "closeness to those who are sick,quot; with the virus and with health workers.
On Saturday, the Vatican announced that the papal events in St. Peter's Square that are generally open to the public, including the Pope's Sunday blessing and the general audience on Wednesday, will be broadcast live from the library of the Vatican Apostolic Palace "to avoid the risk of spreading the virus, "a Vatican statement said.
After Zingaretti announced his illness, expressions of solidarity, a rare element in Italy's bitter and divisive politics, came from across the political spectrum.
"My hope for a speedy recovery," said Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Nationalist League party on Twitter, who criticized the government's response to the crisis and tried to cause the coalition to collapse. "It is not normal to make controversies when health is in question."
Elisabetta Povoledo contributed reporting.