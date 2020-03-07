As COVID-19 pushes online classes, some students get caught in the broadband gap

As COVID-19 spreads within the United States and around the world, public health officials request fewer public meetings, which drives many online activities. The problem is particularly serious for schools, where the risk of disease spread is high. But as many US schools. UU. They try to switch to online lesson plans, they encounter the limitations of our shabby broadband networks, which makes many students unable to connect to their new online classrooms.

For school officials around the world, there is little time left to prepare. Earlier this week, the United Nations reported that 22 countries on three continents have already started closing schools as a result of new outbreaks of coronaviruses. That means that almost 300 million children miss classes worldwide, creating an "incomparable,quot; educational disruption, according to the organization.

Washington State has seen 75 confirmed cases

The state of Washington has seen 75 confirmed cases, most of any state in the country, and accounts for more than a quarter of the total cases in the United States. As a result, the state has also seen many of the most extreme precautions. Schools in the state began closing operations this week to prevent new diseases. Universities, high schools, middle schools and elementary schools are closing their doors for different amounts of time, some classes moving exclusively online through applications and software such as Zoom and Google Classroom until they reopen.

In a message to the families, Washington State Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid wrote that before closing on March 5, teachers worked with students "to make sure they know the online platforms they will use. and that students are equipped with a device and wifi to participate in virtual learning. "

All children must have "the ability to learn remotely because they have Internet at home,quot;

If a student in the district does not have a usable internet connection, the school will provide them with a mobile hotspot so they can continue learning, Reid wrote.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau told NPR that the district was asking teachers to "prepare learning packages,quot; to use while out of the classroom. She went on to say, "Online learning would, there would be some equity issues with that because there would be some students who might not have access to technology at home, the Internet."

The New York Times He reported Friday that many other schools may not be as prepared as the Northshore School District, with some teachers across the country filling out a shared Google Doc with "tips and tricks,quot; for online learning.

All these examples highlight a problem that the Federal Communications Commission and legislators have had problems to solve for years: the "task gap,quot;. It is a term that refers to the barriers students face at school when they do not have access to a high-speed Internet connection in their homes. In times of emergency, these online barriers become more apparent, especially when schools have not planned them in advance before changing online classes.

"As a parent and as a public servant, I think there are ways to make sure that when crises like this occur, all children have the ability to learn remotely because they have Internet at home," said FCC Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel The verge

Over the years, the FCC has been criticized for its inaccurate broadband maps that make it harder for potential rural Internet providers to know where access is desperately needed. As of now, broadband providers send their own data to the FCC to create their maps, and reports have shown that they exaggerate their coverage areas. Congress passed a bill this week that would require suppliers to submit more detailed information and that the FCC create a new process to verify that the data provided is correct.

Other legislators, such as Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) have introduced measures specifically focused on closing the task gap. Its Homework Gap Trust Fund Act would establish a $ 2.4 billion trust fund that would be financed through the proceeds received by the next FCC C-band mid-band auction at the end of this year that would go to solve the problem.

"In times of emergency, the digital divide can create even more serious impacts for underserved families throughout our country," said Van Hollen The verge "Since the coronavirus threatens to affect our schools, it is even more important to ensure that students have access to the Internet at home."