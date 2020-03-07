Aron Baynes race night is the ideal time for Phoenix Suns affected by injuries | NBA News

Aron Baynes scored a 37-point personal record in a nine-pointer personal record when the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-117 on Friday night to break a streak of four straight losses.

His effort came at the ideal time for the Arizona club, which had only nine healthy players.















1:05



Highlights of the clash of the Portland Trail Blazers with the Phoenix Suns in week 20 of the NBA



The starting center, Deandre Ayton, missed the game after spraining his ankle at the end of Tuesday's loss to Toronto. Cameron Johnson (illness), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right knee injury) and Frank Kaminsky III (stress fracture of the right kneecap) were also out.

The big night came a game after the great Australian did not even play against the Toronto Raptors because coach Monty Williams did not like the confrontation.

"It can be fun in the NBA like that," Baynes said. "From night to night it can be completely different. One thing we have done well as a team is the mentality of the next man. If you go out and play within Monty's system, it usually puts you in places to succeed."

Baynes was 9 of 14 long distance and 12 of 23 overall. He also had 16 rebounds. His 37-point mark is also a new record scoring effort for an Australian in the NBA.

"All I was trying to do is play inside the system," Baynes said. "A big credit for the boys with the ball in their hands a lot. They were getting drunk, (Devin Booker) was making good decisions: Ricky (Rubio) was still doing the same."

"When those boys make it easy, leave a lot of boys open and you just have to intervene and try to shoot down those shots."

Phoenix never crawled and hit 19 shots from the depths. It was a much-needed victory for the Suns after they had lost four consecutive home games to damage their already missing hopes of playoffs.

The 6-foot and 10-foot Baynes is an eight-year NBA veteran, but he almost never shot triples until last season. He made a large part of his game when he joined the Suns this season and hit them at a 33 percent rate on Friday.

He shot the Blazers, hit five from beyond the arc in the first quarter, which already exceeded his personal record of four, was especially good from his favorite spot at the top of the key and his nine triples tied a franchise record of a single game.

At the end of the night, the crowd yelled at him to shoot every time he touched the ball beyond the goal.

"Exactly how I drew it this morning," Williams said laughing. "Aron, go for 37. Nine three. He started the boys when he started dropping some of them. Then we started running some plays for him."

Williams said the initial plan was that Baynes would not get the normal initial minutes. but in the end he led all players in minutes played at night with 36.

"If a man makes so many triplets, he can stay on the floor for as long as he wants," the coach said wryly.

Opposition center Hassan Whiteside admitted that the Blazers simply did not have an answer for Baynes.

"He had a race night, brother. It happens," Whiteside said. "He took 23 shots. He got hot. Once he stepped back (Lillard), I knew it felt good."

Blazers coach Terry Stotts added: "You expect me to do about three, but don't expect me to do so many."

The Suns led 56-33 midway through the second quarter, but Portland responded with a great run to close the gap at 67-58 for halftime. Baynes had 22 points at the break, scoring six triples. McCollum had 16 points for the Blazers.

Want to see even more of the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.