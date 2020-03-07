Apple asks Silicon Valley employees to work from home as the virus spreads – Latest news

Apple Inc asked employees at its Silicon Valley headquarters on Friday to work from home if possible as a "precaution," a spokesman told Reuters.

Santa Clara County officials, where Apple's Apple Park campus is located for 12,000 people, had previously asked large companies to consider asking employees to work remotely and find other ways to limit close contact. There were 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county as of March 5, health officials said.

Apple is also asking employees in the Seattle area to work from home. In California, its retail stores in Santa Clara County remain open, a spokesman said.

Apple said last month that the spread of the virus in China would not reach revenue targets for the quarter ending in March and would cause iPhone shortages.

