Angie Craig gathers counties for coronavirus planning (COVID-19) – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – From crowded meetings to quiet nursing homes, the concern for public health is on everyone's mind. That is especially true now that COVID-19's first Minnesota presumptive case was officially announced on Friday.

"I know how we joined in a crisis," said Angie Craig, representative of the 2nd District.

Earlier on Friday, Craig gathered state and county health leaders for a candid conversation. She wanted to answer many of the questions that already flooded the county health departments in her district.

"They ask what they should do if they don't feel well, what information they need to give their families, if they should stay home from school," said Gina Adasiewicz, deputy director of the Dakota County Health Department.

$ 10 million in federal aid will soon help Minnesota counties respond. The money will be used to hire additional staff, buy medical supplies, protect health workers and treat the sick.

"That will be distributed to county health officials so we can train staff and make sure we have the nursing staff to handle what happens here," Craig said.

Health officials say we can expect to see more telemedicine, which will diagnose the disease without a trip to the clinic, used during an outbreak. They also expect students to participate in online learning if schools are canceled.

An important part of COVID-19 planning is the drive to keep sick visitors and staff out of long-term care facilities. It is a known fact that the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are more prone to serious complications of the disease.

“It could be that we would be responsible for calling those particular people who are coronavirus patients daily to verify their temperatures. That creates a lot of work if there is more than one case, "said Adasiewicz.

So far, there is only one suspected case of COVID-19 in the state. An older adult from Ramsey County recently traveled on a cruise. They developed symptoms of respiratory disease on February 25 and are currently in home isolation, recovering.

Meanwhile, health experts say the state's response to past pandemics prepares Minnesota for another.

Even so, they emphasize that the most effective defense begins with everyone at home, from washing their hands to covering their coughs.