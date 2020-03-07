Amtrak cancels Acela non-stop between New York and DC after concerns about coronavirus reduce demand

Amtrak is canceling its non-stop Acela service between Washington D.C. and New York, due to lower demand due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the Washington Post reports.

"We are closely monitoring the coronavirus and we are taking measures based on the guidance of public health experts," the company said in a statement.

Acela's service will be suspended from March 10 until May 26. The company says it anticipates that other possible temporary adjustments to its schedule may also be necessary.

Exchange rates for existing reservations and any new reservations for tickets purchased before April 30 did not apply. If a passenger reserves a new fare with a different price, he may have to pay the difference.

Amtrak is increasing its sanitation measures in light of concerns about the coronavirus, the cleaning of the rails, handles, door knobs and other surfaces every hour in some situations. It has also made available to customers and employees disinfectants and disinfectant wipes in their trains and stations, the company says.