Amazon says work to catch sellers involved in the price increase on the coronavirus – Latest news

WASHINGTON: Amazon.com Inc said Friday that it is working with state attorney generals to identify and prosecute third-party vendors who take advantage of fears of the spread of the coronavirus to participate in the price increase on the Amazon website.

In a letter addressed to US Senator Edward Markey, the company said it eliminated more than 530,000 product offers for price increase concerns, as well as "millions,quot; of products that make unsupported claims about its ability to fight the coronavirus.

Markey wrote to Amazon earlier this week asking the company to prevent external sellers from raising the prices of items such as Purell hand sanitizers while people seek to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Markey said he wrote the letter after discovering that a pack of 24 2-ounce bottles of Purell, which should cost $ 10, sold for $ 400 on the company's website.

US retailers have witnessed an increase in "panic buying,quot; by buyers competing to stock up on essential items.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus exceeded 100,000 worldwide on Friday, as the outbreak reached more countries and economic damage intensified, with commercial districts beginning to empty and stock markets falling. https://reut.rs/38vcyqz

The outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people and has spread to more than 90 nations, and seven countries reported their first cases on Friday.

"We have suspended thousands of accounts of vendors who have been involved in the price increase and have begun working with several state attorney generals to prosecute the worst offenders," Amazon said in the letter.

Amazon also said it has begun manual audits of products in its online stores to detect vendors who evade its automated systems, which verify items that have "unfair prices."

A bill signed by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, will provide $ 8.3 billion to strengthen the ability of the United States to detect the coronavirus and finance other measures to stop the outbreak that has spread to 22 states, with Pennsylvania, Indiana and Minnesota reporting their first cases.

