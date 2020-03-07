Amazon, Google, Facebook and Microsoft are asking Seattle-based staff to work from home due to the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLf57cee4cc2fcbdfc2e500dc5a7df9df911% %MINIFYHTMLf57cee4cc2fcbdfc2e500dc5a7df9df912%

Numerous technology companies have asked their Seattle-based employees to work from their homes to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Both Amazon and Facebook closed offices in the area after confirming that their Seattle-based employees contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

As the outbreak continues to spread in the United States, even in California and New York, the situation has worsened in Washington, where the virus was first discovered in the United States. The state now has at least 70 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

Here are the work-from-home policies for some offices of the Seattle technology company that The edge is aware of:

Amazon has told employees based in Seattle and nearby Bellevue that it recommends that employees work from home until the end of March, according to CNBC. The recommendation comes after Amazon confirmed on March 2 that one of its Seattle-based employees was quarantined with the new coronavirus. That employee left work on February 25 and has not returned.

Google asks Washington state employees to have the ability to work remotely to do so, reports GeekWire. It is also asking employees not to bring visitors to their offices based in Washington.

Facebook closed one of its Seattle offices after a contractor tested positive for a new coronavirus, and is encouraging the 5,000 employees of the Seattle-based company to work from home until March 31, according to CNBC. According to reports, that office will remain closed until Monday. Facebook has also restricted social visits to its offices.

Microsoft is allowing employees in its Seattle and San Francisco-based offices to work from home until March 25.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the company is "strongly encouraging,quot; all its employees to work from home "if possible." He said the same orientation applies to Square, which he also directs. Friday, March 6 Twitter said a Seattle-based employee "has been informed by his doctor that they probably have COVID-19,quot; although he is still waiting for the final test. The employee has not been in a Twitter office for several weeks, the company says, but is closing the Seattle office "for a deep clean,quot; as a precaution.

Bungie, who makes the game popular Destiny 2He has asked the employees of his office in Bellevue, Washington, to work from home and says he has deployed infrastructure to allow the company to continue developing the game while it is completely remote.

Nintendo will allow its Nintendo of America staff in Washington and California to work from home, according to a statement given to Kotaku.

There are currently more than 101,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 3,400 deaths.

Update March 6, 5:20 p.m. ET: Information was added about a Seattle-based Twitter employee who probably has COVID-19.