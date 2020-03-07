All the ways in which women run the royal family

In most fairy tales, the princess has historically been portrayed as a damsel in distress, waiting to be rescued by her handsome prince. Obviously, the women of the British royal family barely fit this mold.
And even when technically they are not ruling … they still govern totally.
This is not just because Queen Elizabeth II, on the throne for over 68 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in the United Kingdom, she is a woman. Or because it is women who literally give life to the family, giving birth to future heirs to the throne.
No, these women are powerful because they embody true leadership qualities and carry them out to promote progressive change. They connect with the masses, make each appearance much more interesting and attract us every time they speak in public.
In honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day on March 8, here are nine reasons why women are what make the royal family turn.
1. Keep calm and continue
Even before her reign, Queen Elizabeth knew the importance of serving her country. In 1940, with World War II in Europe, a 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth conveyed a message to the evacuees during the Child's time Radio program on the importance of trying to remain brave and assuring the youth of the nation that England's military forces will stand firm against the enemy.
The future queen also joined the Auxiliary Territorial Services at age 19 and became a trained driver and mechanic with the rank of Second Subaltern. A few months later, royalty rose to Junior Commander, a position that was equivalent to that of captain.
And when the queen got married Prince Phillip In 1947, he used ration coupons to pay for the material of his wedding dress, a sign of solidarity with those who still fight after the end of the war.
Tim Graham photo library through Getty Images
2. shining the light
Princess Diana He had his problems with the royal family, but the ability of the People's Princess to connect with the public had no parallel. He made sure to use his platform to attract global attention to the causes that had previously been neglected. Photos of her holding the children and shaking hands with patients affected by HIV / AIDS helped to combat the misconception so prevalent at the time when the disease could spread with a simple touch. And the pictures of her walking through a war-torn minefield in Angola as part of a campaign against mine proliferation are legendary.
Diana talked about wanting Prince William Y Prince Harry to be in tune with life beyond the walls of the palace, which led his children to visit homeless shelters and patients with HIV / AIDS in London, instilling in them the determination they have until today to help to improve the lives of others.
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage
3. Common cause
Kate Middleton Heads Heads Together, who formed in 2016 with William and Harry to promote mental health awareness and combat stigmas that still cling to depression, anxiety and other common ailments.
"It's a common thread, isn't it?" Middleton told her husband and brother-in-law in a video for the campaign. "Mental health seemed to run between all the different areas we were working on. So, whether it was homelessness and the army with yourself (Harry) or addiction and grieving with me, there was this, a kind of underlying thread, it wasn't there, mental health and this idea that I guess we all come together to find a common theme. "
The trio followed in the footsteps of Princess Diana, the first of the family to talk about her battle against depression, self-harm and eating disorder.
"When William arrived, it was a great relief because everything was quiet again. I was fine for a while," he recalled on the BBC. Panorama in 1995. "Then I was not well with depression, which nobody discusses about postnatal depression. Then you have to read about it. And in itself it was a bit difficult.
Kate has talked about the intense emotions she experienced as a new mother. In 2018, he visited the Mother and Baby Unit at the Royal Bethlem Hospital to listen to the mothers themselves, as well as to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute at King's College to hear about the challenges of maternal mental health.
4. To each his own
In addition to the sponsorships that the queen has given her that adapt to Kate's interests, such as the former field hockey player and art history that supports young athletes with SportsAid and serves as patron of the National Portrait Gallery , the Duchess of Cambridge has embarked on an ambitious campaign to track early childhood care education and development efforts throughout the United Kingdom
"As a mother, I know how much we appreciate the future health and happiness of our children," Kate told family and employees during a visit to a daycare center in Wales last month. "I want to hear the key problems that affect families and communities so that I can focus my work on where it is most needed. My ambition is to provide lasting change for generations to come."
And part of the reason why Harry fell in love Meghan markle It was his previous commitment to humanitarian causes, including women's rights, animal welfare and access to clean water. At the beginning of 2019, she was named sponsor of four organizations: the National Theater, the Commonwealth University Association, Mayhew (a London-based animal rescue charity) and Smart Works, which trains returning disadvantaged women to work life. . Last year he collaborated in a capsule collection of professional clothing for the organization with the recently merged Marks & Spencer and John Lewis, the British brand Jigsaw and the designer Misha Nonoo.
Jeremy Selwyn / Evening Standard / PA Wire
5. A new take
Meghan quickly became known, for better or worse, for making fun of the royal tradition on more than one occasion, but she did not do so without direct help from the top.
For example, spending Christmas with the royal family in 2017 while she and Harry were only engaged, not married, was a privilege she enjoyed thanks to the queen's approval, who thought there were worse things in the world than a promised couple I spent Christmas together under his roof.
Meghan and Harry's wedding was also a refreshing mix of traditional and progressive ideas, with an African-American bishop giving a sermon and a gospel choir singing during the ceremony, the bride provided at the evening reception and the wedding itself. On a Saturday, it is not the usual day for the wedding of the British royal family.
6. Matters of the heart
The queen set the standard of romance by marrying for love, not exactly against her family's wishes, but in the midst of her … concerns that the robust naval officer she had been in love with since she was a teenager was not the appropiate person.
Douglas Miller / Keystone / Getty Images
Prince carlosOn the contrary, he felt pressured to make a good couple and, although he loved Diana on his way, he was still crazy about Camilla Parker-Bowles (now his wife of almost 15 years) during his first marriage.
Learning from the good and the bad that came before, both William and Harry waited until they were sure that everyone had found their own Mrs. Right.
Paul Marriott / Shutterstock
7. Global influencers
He believes that the Instagram accounts of Kensington Royal and Sussex Royal have 22.5 million collective followers due to the Boys? Do not!
The world expects what Kate and Meghan are going to do, use and say next, and social networks have become a convenient place to keep abreast of everything they are doing.
In the months before he married Harry, it was predicted that the "Meghan Markle effect,quot; would inject about $ 210 million into the British economy, largely from fans who obtained similar looks from British stores, while it was expected that the Wedding will take more than a year. one billion dollars in related income, including more than $ 300 million of tourism activity.
And, of course, there is no outfit in which Kate (or her children) have been photographed and who has not taken to run to any dress, sweater or bathrobe that ends in the image.
Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images
8. Digital update
Whether to adapt to a new political environment or simply to learn to communicate better with the public in the digital age, women in the royal family know how to adapt. The queen joined Facebook in 2010 and now all the main homes, including Buckingham Palace, are on Twitter and Instagram.
William and Harry's cousin Eugenics princess She joined Instagram on International Women's Day in 2018, making her the only family member with her own personal account, although both she and her sister Princess Beatriz have twitter
As the queen said, "Change has become a constant, its management has become an expanding discipline."
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL / AFP through Getty Images
9. Great structural change
Has something shaken the monarchy like Harry and Meghan's decision in January to get away from royalty full time and work toward financial independence? Although Harry dealt with the negotiations, which included giving up the word "real,quot; for any personal business or charitable effort in the future, it was widely seen as a Meghan-centered effort to abandon the tabloids of intimidation and unreasonable expectations of waterproof stoicism. in the dust
#Megxit aside, the couple will maintain their sponsorships, in addition to finding new ways to support the causes that are important to them in their own time, and penny.
(Originally published on March 5, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)