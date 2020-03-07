All the ways in which women run the royal family

In most fairy tales, the princess has historically been portrayed as a damsel in distress, waiting to be rescued by her handsome prince. Obviously, the women of the British royal family barely fit this mold.

And even when technically they are not ruling … they still govern totally.

This is not just because Queen Elizabeth II, on the throne for over 68 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in the United Kingdom, she is a woman. Or because it is women who literally give life to the family, giving birth to future heirs to the throne.

No, these women are powerful because they embody true leadership qualities and carry them out to promote progressive change. They connect with the masses, make each appearance much more interesting and attract us every time they speak in public.

In honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day on March 8, here are nine reasons why women are what make the royal family turn.