All roads pregnant Katy Perry hid her belly

On Wednesday, Katy Perry surprised Katy Kats around the world when she revealed that she was waiting for her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom in his music video "Never Worn White,quot;. In the video, she cradled her blooming bump like the goddess she is, with her hair in the wind. But after Katy's whirlwind in February, promoting American idol and attending several events, we ask ourselves: how did anyone see this coming?
In December, the "Hot N & # 39; Cold,quot; singer performed at multiple Jingle Bell concerts and showed no signs of pregnancy. Then, after the holidays, the star reappeared in the public for a press-filled February, including an appearance at a British Asian Trust dinner where Prince carlos appointed her ambassador of the Child Protection Fund.
But the key to keeping the biggest secret seems to be the use of accessories and baggy clothes Katy to hide. #baby cat bump.
While her pre-revelation fashion was in the brand for the pop singer, Katy turned to Twitter to share her feelings about not having to hide her bulge anymore. "Omg, I'm so glad I didn't have to take it anymore,quot; and "or carry a big bag lol," the singer revealed Wednesday.
To see all the smart and fashionable ways this California Gurl hid us, check out the gallery below!
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Ice ice baby
Rosa seems to be Katy PerryThe reference color before revealing your pregnancy. Could you be implying the gender of the baby?
Adam Bettcher / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Just put a bow
At a Minneapolis stop at the Jingle Bell circuit in December, Katy's outfit seemed to be fashionable while cradling her invisible bulge.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
This is how we do the pregnancy style
Katy attended the American idol Premiere in a gleaming dress. She played strategically with a drawstring waist to hide any sign of a bump.
Shutterstock
Hiding is your forte
Last month, Katy wore a baggy pant suit during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance to promote American idol with other judges Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan.
GORC / GC images
Pretty pink
Literally, none of us could have known that I was pregnant with this pink cape of Lela Rose.
GORC / GC images
Hide N & # 39; Seek: Bump Edition
The "Wide Awake,quot; singer shone at the British Asian Trust dinner in London last month. Even with the mesh details of her dress, she managed not to arouse suspicion.
Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Real baby
At another time of Katy at the British Asian Trust dinner, she used her hands to hide any sign of a bump. I wonder if she said Prince carlos the good news?
Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com
Another day, another shield for the coup
On Valentine's Day, the American idol The judge used her coordination skills and many accessories to divert attention from her stomach.
The only thing more exciting than the new music that comes our way is to know that we will see a lot of growing Katy from a new season of American idol on the move She will also perform at the Women's T20 Cup in Melbourne, Australia this Sunday for International Women's Day.
