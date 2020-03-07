All roads pregnant Katy Perry hid her belly

There are no dukes of daisies or bikinis here!

On Wednesday, Katy Perry surprised Katy Kats around the world when she revealed that she was waiting for her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom in his music video "Never Worn White,quot;. In the video, she cradled her blooming bump like the goddess she is, with her hair in the wind. But after Katy's whirlwind in February, promoting American idol and attending several events, we ask ourselves: how did anyone see this coming?

In December, the "Hot N & # 39; Cold,quot; singer performed at multiple Jingle Bell concerts and showed no signs of pregnancy. Then, after the holidays, the star reappeared in the public for a press-filled February, including an appearance at a British Asian Trust dinner where Prince carlos appointed her ambassador of the Child Protection Fund.

But the key to keeping the biggest secret seems to be the use of accessories and baggy clothes Katy to hide. #baby cat bump.