All internal photos and videos of the Ambani pre-Holi party

Holi is almost here and B-town is already stained with the colors of the season. Beginning the festivities in full swing, the Ambanis organized a big party last night and attended Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and many more.

With so many big names under one roof, catching up for the festival, we were eager to take a look at what happened inside this party. And the stars surely did not disappoint. By sharing candid photos and funny videos on their social networks, attendees gave us a glimpse into the fun and colorful Ambi Holi party and we have compiled everything for you.

From Katrina posing with Nickyanka to Nick Jonas making love with his wife, we have everything for you. Have a look.

