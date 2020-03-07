Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora flaunt their vacant appearance in their latest Instagram posts

Social networks are now the only stop for every B-town lover for all the information about their favorite celebrities. From what they eat, where they travel to what they wear, the stars keep their followers updated with everything on a daily basis. Giving us great travel inspiration, Insta Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora favorites shared photos of their beach look and we are convinced that we also have to jog around the world soon.

Alia Bhatt shared an old photo, writing: “Ummm. A holiday please? With additional sun and additional trees … To go 🙂 thanks, "while Malaika shared a photo of her bare back in a bathing suit, captioning the photo," Looking forward and beyond …… #sunshinestateofmind "

Check out the photos below.