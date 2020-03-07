Alameda County health officials confirm new case of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County Department of Public Health officials early Friday night reported a new case of coronavirus in a patient traveling on the Grand Princess cruise.

The new coronavirus patient had traveled in the Grand Princess during the cruise from February 11 to 21, health officials said in a press release. The case is an older adult who has underlying medical conditions. The patient has been hospitalized with adequate precautions for infection control. In addition, their relatives have been quarantined.

%MINIFYHTML7c830602543e0c584bb8a999e59b67ac11% %MINIFYHTML7c830602543e0c584bb8a999e59b67ac12%

RELATED: Confirmed coronavirus & # 39; Cluster & # 39; from Grand Princess Mexican Cruise continues to grow

This is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Alameda County so far.

READ ALSO:

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

This case marks the eighth case associated with the Grand Princess cruise from February 11 to 21. In addition to the Bay Area cases in Contra Costa County (two cases) and Sonoma County (one case) and the new Alameda County case, there have been four cases in Placer County, including the patient That passed away.

Alameda County health officials noted that while the new case was exposed outside the county, there is increasing evidence of community transmission in the bay area. Authorities warn that there will probably be more cases in Alameda County in the coming days.

“While more than 80 percent of people with COVID-19 have a mild illness, we can and should prepare for this new virus to be established in our county, and we must work together to stop the spread of the disease and protect our most vulnerable populations. "said Dr. Erica Pan, Alameda County Health Officer." While the information continues to evolve, the people who are most at risk of serious illness are the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions should consider avoiding meetings massive. "

The Alameda County Department of Public Health is monitoring the condition of this new case, as well as its contacts to detect symptoms. Patients with a confirmed coronavirus infection have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.