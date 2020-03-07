Agreement between the United States and the Taliban: can peace finally come to Afghanistan? The | Afghanistan

After almost two decades of the longest American war, the Taliban in the United States and Afghanistan have signed a historic agreement.

With the potential to end the war in Afghanistan, the long-awaited agreement includes:

a period of 14 months for all US troops. UU. and NATO withdraw

A Taliban guarantee that Afghan soil will not be used to threaten US security. UU.

and negotiations with the Afghan government for March 10; which leads to a permanent and integral ceasefire.

%MINIFYHTML0afe09129977a9d930ca86cbf4c7bec211% %MINIFYHTML0afe09129977a9d930ca86cbf4c7bec212%

Years of ferry diplomacy were behind the firm and Qatar played a central role in the negotiations. It hosted the multi-month discussions between representatives of the Taliban and US officials in its capital, Doha.

Now, with an agreement established to stop the fighting and the imminent withdrawal of foreign troops, can Afghans negotiate an agreement between them? Can peace finally come to Afghanistan?

Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, Qatar's special envoy for counterterrorism and conflict resolution mediation speaks with Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera