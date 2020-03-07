Accrington 1 – 2 Tranmere

%MINIFYHTML9a5f06ace3accd9d084a74817a1e790011% %MINIFYHTML9a5f06ace3accd9d084a74817a1e790012%

Goals by James Vaughan and Mark Ellis gave Tranmere a 2-1 victory over Accrington, who finished with 10 men.

Tranmere remains in the last three, but has games on hand in the teams above them.

Stanley forced all the initial pressure, with Dion Charles shooting and Scott Davies denying Callum Johnson, but it was Tranmere who opened the scoring with his first attack in eight minutes.

A free kick by Kieron Morris found Vaughan's head eight yards away and directed the ball to Joe Bursik, the 13th goal of the former Bradford campaign and the second to Rovers.

Stanley continued to create opportunities, with the effort of Joe Pritchard not far from the upper corner, but he didn't really test the Tranmere goalkeeper and the visitors attacked again in 77 minutes.

Peter Clarke introduced the ball into the face of the goal after Stanley was unable to clear a corner and Ellis had the easy task of taking advantage of an empty net on the far post.

Stanley finished in the rostrum when Alex Woodyard directed the free throw of Bobby Grant to his own net in 82 minutes but, in additional time, Stanley defender Harvey Rodgers saw red for a second reserve offensive.