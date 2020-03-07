According to reports, the NBA warned teams to prepare to possibly play games without fans due to the coronavirus

TSR Sports: While it seems that officials are still determining what we really face as the coronavirus spreads, the big places seem to be exercising great caution. The NBA reportedly sent a memo to its teams warning them to prepare for possible games in empty arenas as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, reports CBS Sports.

At this point, nothing is written in stone, but if things become real, teams must be prepared to implement strategies like this.

Earlier this week, a separate memo was issued for teams with suggested measures to avoid the virus. Among other steps, the league has suggested players hit the fist instead of hitting the five. Officials also suggest avoiding taking fan articles for autographs to protect players.

While cases continue to grow in North America, they have been quite minimal compared to other countries. There is concern about the impact of the disease in foreign countries on the fact that NBA explorers and pre-draft exploration and training visits could be limited or even canceled.

As of now, the NBA is preparing for upcoming events, such as the Global Hoops Summit and the NBA Draft Combine, to proceed as scheduled.

The NBA has communicated with both the CDC and private experts, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

His expectation, at this time, is for a player infected with the virus to be out of play for about two weeks.

So far, the NBA has not canceled, rescheduled or altered any games. We will keep you informed about any development.