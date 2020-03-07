A man dies after being shot at the Euless apartment complex – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 33-year-old man was killed after he was shot in an apartment complex in Euless on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:50 p.m. at Park Place Townhomes in the 400 block of E. Harwood Road. When they arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

%MINIFYHTMLf3b02997c66c1c4bcb1f5ddaf6016afe13% %MINIFYHTMLf3b02997c66c1c4bcb1f5ddaf6016afe14%

The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said Saturday afternoon that the man had died from his injuries.

%MINIFYHTMLf3b02997c66c1c4bcb1f5ddaf6016afe15% %MINIFYHTMLf3b02997c66c1c4bcb1f5ddaf6016afe16%

No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the police at 817.685.1526 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.