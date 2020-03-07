A man dies after being shot at the Euless apartment complex – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News A man dies after being shot at the Euless apartment complex –...

A man dies after being shot at the Euless apartment complex

A man dies after being shot at the Euless apartment complex
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 33-year-old man was killed after he was shot in an apartment complex in Euless on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:50 p.m. at Park Place Townhomes in the 400 block of E. Harwood Road. When they arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said Saturday afternoon that the man had died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the police at 817.685.1526 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.

