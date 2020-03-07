A fourth Saudi prince arrested by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

At least four Saudi princes have been caught in a wave of arrests ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said a person close to the royal family on Saturday.

Prince Nayef bin Ahmed, who held high positions in the army, was arrested Friday along with at least three other members of the royal family. The total scope of the summary remains unclear.

%MINIFYHTML2ec7205df4a808f5943d2b2ef0d4f67e13% %MINIFYHTML2ec7205df4a808f5943d2b2ef0d4f67e14%

Analysts who follow the royal family said Saturday that the latest wave of arrests raised questions about whether Crown Prince Mohammed would soon seek to take formal power from his elderly father, King Salman, 84.

%MINIFYHTML2ec7205df4a808f5943d2b2ef0d4f67e15% %MINIFYHTML2ec7205df4a808f5943d2b2ef0d4f67e16%

Others suggested that the crown prince, who had established himself as the de facto ruler of the kingdom on behalf of his father, was concerned about discontent within the royal family, as the fall in oil prices strained the budget and the economy from the country. They say he may have ordered the rodeo in part because he feared a challenge to his power.