A fourth Saudi prince arrested by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

At least four Saudi princes have been caught in a wave of arrests ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said a person close to the royal family on Saturday.
Prince Nayef bin Ahmed, who held high positions in the army, was arrested Friday along with at least three other members of the royal family. The total scope of the summary remains unclear.
Analysts who follow the royal family said Saturday that the latest wave of arrests raised questions about whether Crown Prince Mohammed would soon seek to take formal power from his elderly father, King Salman, 84.
Others suggested that the crown prince, who had established himself as the de facto ruler of the kingdom on behalf of his father, was concerned about discontent within the royal family, as the fall in oil prices strained the budget and the economy from the country. They say he may have ordered the rodeo in part because he feared a challenge to his power.
Prince Nayef held positions in the interior ministry and the army and once directed the intelligence of the army, according to a Saudi military website. But he did not seem to have any position in the government at the time of his arrest.
He was arrested along with his father, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, who is the last surviving full brother of the king.
Crown Prince Mohammed, 34, has established a history of bold and ruthless movements with few precedents in the modern history of the kingdom. He has led a five-year military intervention in Yemen that has created one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world without any sign of victory.
He has also taken strong measures against the privilege and influence of his own royal family to strengthen his own control over the kingdom, including detaining hundreds of princes and wealthy businessmen in a Ritz-Carlton hotel that he reused as a prison. He demanded that they deliver large sums of their wealth as part of what he described as an offensive against corruption.
Outside of Saudi Arabia, the prince is best known for his association with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident columnist and journalist, for Saudi agents at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
But even for Prince Mohammed, the arrest of his uncle, Prince Ahmed, surprised many analysts.
"It is surprising that he would go ahead with Prince Ahmed with the authority of the king still there," said Kristin Smith Diwan, an academic at the Institute of Arab Gulf States in Washington.
The recent wave of arrests has caused fear tremors in the family and raised doubts about the king's status, three people close to the family said on Saturday.
The king was photographed in recent days meeting with the visiting British Foreign Secretary. A doctor linked to the Saudi hospital who treats many royals said that the hospital had not received news that the king was ill.
Prince Ahmed had appeared for a short time in the fall of 2018 as a potential rival for the crown prince. But Prince Ahmed quickly rejected such ideas and his status as the king's full brother had appeared so far to provide him with some degree of immunity against the wrath of his nephew, Crown Prince Mohammed.
However, he was arrested on Friday, days after returning from a hawk hunting trip abroad. His son, Prince Nayef bin Ahmed was with him at that time, said a person close to the family on Saturday.
Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, a former crown prince and former Interior Minister who had close ties with US intelligence agencies, was also arrested. He had effectively been under house arrest since the current crown prince forced him to leave his previous posts in 2017.
His younger brother, Prince Nawaf bin Nayef, was also kidnapped by security agents. Prince Ahmed, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Prince Nawaf were arrested on Friday, according to three people familiar with the matter.
"It seems that MBS is killing all rivals," said Michael Stephens, a scholar at the Royal United Services Institute, using the initials of the crown prince.
"It is the case that the king is on his deathbed or MBS simply thinks that this is a good time to bury the bad news," he added. "But the problem is that after Khashoggi's murder, confidence in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is very low and no one will believe in the official narrative."