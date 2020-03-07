A brief history of the bachelor and the bachelorette party Finals

The end of Peter Weber is coming.

The Bachelor Season 24 will conclude this Monday and Tuesday, and finally we will reveal to everyone who Pilot Pete has proposed or not and what the future holds. It's an ending that has been described as "unprecedented," and Chris Harrison even claimed that not a single person knows exactly what will happen.

For now, we can only read the rumors and make our assumptions about what will happen to Peter, but we can also take a little walk down the memory lane by looking back in 38 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to see all the ways in which Peter's season apparently won't end, since they promised us that this is an ending we had never seen before.

It certainly seems that for 38 seasons, every possible final could have been achieved. We've had multiple broken commitments, including two guys breaking up with their "winner,quot; and chasing their second place.