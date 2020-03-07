A black man seems to have stolen organs in the hospital! (Graphic)

A disturbing new viral video that is believed to come from St Louis, Missouri, is causing outrage across the United States. In the video, an African-American man is seen inside one of the most prominent hospitals in the city, and all the organs of the thoracic cavity were removed.

The video has launched speculation: that man's organs were "extracted,quot; without the approval of his family.

The video is very graphic: we warn you to be careful before clicking on the link

MTO News contacted St. Louis police and the hospital for comments. So far we have not received any news.

The "extraction,quot; of organs, or the extraction of organs from living people, has a long history. But most people find it unthinkable practice in a country like the United States.

But in the whole world there is another story. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), organ trade is a commercial transplant where there are gains, or transplants that occur outside national medical systems. There is a global need or demand for healthy body parts for transplantation, which exceeds the available numbers.

Trade in human organs is illegal in all countries, except Iran. Despite these prohibitions, organ trafficking and transplant tourism remain widespread in Asia and Africa.

