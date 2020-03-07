A 4-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman were found safely after issuing an amber alert – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A 4-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman were found safe in Boyle Heights on Friday after they were issued an amber alert earlier in the day.

The family of Reynaldo and Christina González, along with the Los Angeles Police Department, requested public assistance to locate them.

According to the family, Reynaldo and Christina were last seen on March 6 around 7:30 a.m., near the 1900 block of Gates Street in Los Angeles.

Reynaldo is described as a 4-year-old Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Christina is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

It was said that they were in a silver Toyota 4-Runner SUV with California license plate number 7VGY615.

Police said two children saw the amber alert and told their parents that they saw the SUV in the neighborhood. Police were then called to the place where they found the vehicle parked on Barlow Street.

It is not clear if the woman and the child were inside the SUV at that time. Police did not say if they are looking for a kidnapper.

No additional information was provided.