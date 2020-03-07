7 things you should know about how Amazon helped catch accused Pulwama

7 things you should know about how Amazon helped catch accused Pulwama

In an important instance of cooperation of a foreign multinational in an Indian terrorist investigation, the online shopping giant Amazon helped the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to catch a defendant in the Pulwama terrorist attack. About 40 CRPF staff members were martyred in the attack that took place on February 14, 2019. This is how the e-commerce giant helped NIA arrest Waiz-ul-Islam, a 19-year-old from Srinagar.

Amazon's office in India shared information with NIA

Amazon's office in India, upon request, shared information with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) about the defendant who bought on its e-commerce site.

He bought chemicals for FDI used in the attack from the website

The defendant bought the ingredients online to prepare an improvised explosive device (IED) that was used in the Pulwama attack in February 2019.

The ingredients purchased online to make FDI included ammonium powder and batteries

During the initial interrogation, Waiz revealed that he used his online shopping account to obtain chemicals such as ammonium powder to make FDI, batteries, clothing and other accessories.

Bank details shared by the defendant helped resolve the case

Bank details related to your online shopping account helped with your arrest earlier this week.

Waiz reportedly delivered items purchased online to JeM terrorists in person

It is said that Waiz personally delivered the incriminating material to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists after buying them online.

Amazon India in the online purchase of explosives

Commenting on the purchase of explosives online, an Amazon India spokesman told the IANS news agency: "Amazon absolutely complies with all the rules, regulations and laws of the country. As a market, we demand and have always demanded all partners sellers that list products that comply with applicable local laws and regulations, as well as safety regulations. We are not aware of this specific case and cannot provide any details at this stage. We will support any investigation if requested by the authorities. " .

NIA has arrested 5 people in the Pulwama terrorist attack

NIA, in recent days, has made 5 arrests in the case. The agency also arrested Mohd Abbas Rather, a Pulwama resident, for sheltering Pulwama attack conspirators, including suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

