1/8
7 things you should know about how Amazon helped catch accused Pulwama
…Read more
2/8
Amazon's office in India shared information with NIA
…Read more
3/8
He bought chemicals for FDI used in the attack from the website
…Read more
4/8
The ingredients purchased online to make FDI included ammonium powder and batteries
…Read more
5/8
Bank details shared by the defendant helped resolve the case
…Read more
6/8
Waiz reportedly delivered items purchased online to JeM terrorists in person
…Read more
7/8
Amazon India in the online purchase of explosives
…Read more
8/8
NIA has arrested 5 people in the Pulwama terrorist attack
…Read more