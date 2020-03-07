7 songs from Boston to keep time while you wash your hands according to CDC guidelines

Although Massachusetts has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus, officials are addressing the disease aggressively. The MBTA is disinfected daily and cleaning efforts have intensified at Logan International Airport. Still, the CDC says that one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as the flu and other more common diseases, is to wash your hands diligently, for at least 20 seconds (and to be clear, use your hands) . disinfectant is not the same).

A common way to measure if you're washing your hands long enough is to sing the happy birthday song twice. But that song is annoying, even when it's not out of context. If you want to be diligent about handwashing, but you don't want your coworkers singing happy birthday to you in the company's bathroom, here are seven songs that we think Boston.com readers will enjoy singing while you foam, rinse and repeat

"Sweet Caroline,quot; by Neil Diamond

Sweet Caroline

The good times never seemed so good

I've been inclined

To believe that they never would

"More than a feeling,quot; by Boston

It is more than a feeling

(More than a feeling)

When I hear that old song they used to play

(More than a feeling)

I start to dream

(More than a feeling)

‘Until I see Marianne walk away

"Dream On,quot; by Aerosmith (x2)

Dream, dream

Keep on dreaming, dream until your dreams come true

Dream, dream

Keep on dreaming, dream until your dreams come true

"Where everyone knows your name,quot; by Gary Portnoy (Song of the song "Cheers,quot;)

Sometimes you want to go

Where everyone knows your name

And they are always glad you came

You want to be where you can see

The problems are all the same

You want to be where everyone knows your name

"The Boston Rag,quot; by Steely Dan

Bring back the Boston rag

Tell all your friends

That is not a drag

Bring back the Boston rag

"Dirty Water,quot; by The Standells

Down river

Down on the banks of the Charles River

That's where you'll find me

Together with lovers, robbers and thieves.

Well, I love that dirty water

Oh, Boston, you're my home.

"Shipping to Boston,quot; by Dropkick Murphys

I'm sending to Boston, whoa

I'm sending to Boston, whoa

I'm sending to Boston, whoa

I send to find my wooden leg