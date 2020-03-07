6 new cases of coronaviruses reported in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Six San Francisco residents, three men and three women, tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city to eight, according to a statement from the Department of the city of Public Health published on Saturday afternoon.

STATEMENT OF S.F. DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH:

The San Francisco Department of Public Health today reported alleged positive cases of COVID-19 in six San Francisco residents, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city to eight.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH) laboratory performed COVID-19 tests for patients and found positive results. The six people are isolated at home in good condition. Each of them has had known contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19.

"These recently confirmed cases are an indication of the growing circulation of coronavirus in the community, as expected, given the patterns in our state, region and our own city," said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health. “Franciscans must remain calm and take appropriate measures to increase precautions.

"Today's new information reinforces the need for all San Francisco residents to follow our recommendations of social distancing that the mayor published yesterday. His goal is to reduce the spread of the virus and protect the health of the community. To lessen the impact of the coronavirus on our community, we must reduce the times and places where people come together. "

Of the six patients, 3 are women and 3 are men. Two patients are in their 20s, three in their 40s and one in their 50s. The Department of Public Health is working with patients and their families to ensure that their health is controlled and every precaution is taken to protect their health and The health of the public.

To protect patient privacy, San Francisco will not disclose more patient information.