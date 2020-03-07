& # 39; Stay! Tom 2020 shirts were waiting for the Celtics in their locker room

Julian Edelman will do everything possible to ensure that Tom Brady stays with the Patriots.

%MINIFYHTMLc29e0a9aebb3363cd9bea0bd4c6b6ea011% %MINIFYHTMLc29e0a9aebb3363cd9bea0bd4c6b6ea012%

He helped create ‘Stay! Tom 2020 t-shirts that say "A quarterback you can trust,quot; in all caps and have a red, white and blue goat on the sleeve. Those t-shirts are for sale on their website and are already touring New England.

On Friday, before the Celtics received the Utah Jazz, Edelman made sure that each member of the Celtics had a shirt waiting for them in his locker. He posted photos of the shirts on Instagram, with the caption: "The campaign is moving along …" followed by a clover emoji, a goat emoji and a #StayTom.

Brady becomes a free agent on Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. ITS T.