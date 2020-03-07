3 Dallas officers surprise a sick child after his 12-hour surgery – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Dallas officers went out of their way to surprise and support a 7-year-old boy after 12-hour surgery earlier this year, police said Friday.

Police said the visit came after the boy's parents, Dimitrios and Julie Dimoulakis, worked with retired officer and friend Joseph Chatman to surprise the boy after he finished an hour-long surgery on January 29.

%MINIFYHTMLd6f8d5b9a617197d61ea7580b3ad211a11% %MINIFYHTMLd6f8d5b9a617197d61ea7580b3ad211a12%

"At first I was reluctant because I wasn't sure what was going to come out of the surgery," said the boy's father. "Chatman is a great friend."

Sergeant Kelvin Pope, Senior Cpl. Michael Scott and Officer Charles Timmons went beyond his badge to cheer the boy up while he was in his bed at the Scottish Rite hospital. Police did not say what type of surgery the child had.

"The smile that appeared on my son's face when he saw officers Scott and Timmons enter the room was the turning point when he knew he was going to be fine," said the boy's parents.

Dimitrios Dimoulakis called the surprise a "true blessing," as it seemed to lift the boy's mood during his difficult time. "I can't thank these officers enough for making a positive difference in my son's life and my family's life," he said.