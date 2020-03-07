2 shots in Hayward and then leave the scene; 1 dies in Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – Two people shot in Hayward early Saturday morning made it to Oakland, but one died after police located them, Hayward police said.

Around midnight, Hayward agents responded to a possible shooting in the Mission Boulevard and Blanche Street area, but found no victims there, police said in a press release.

About 30 minutes later, the victims, described only as men, were found in Oakland in a place that was not released by the police.

One died at the scene and the other was treated and taken to a hospital, police said.

Investigators determined that they had been hit by shots at Hayward's location.

The name of the victim who died was not revealed pending family notification. Death is the fourth homicide of this year in Hayward.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police at (510) 293-7176.

