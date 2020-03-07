19 cruise crew members, 2 passengers test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise have tested positive for coronavirus.

Of the approximately 3,500 passengers on the ship, 46 were evaluated. Twenty-one returned positive.

"I mean, I'd like to try everyone and try to make sure," said Monica Achter, a passenger aboard the ship. Food is delivered to the cabins and passengers are asked to keep their doors closed.

A passenger on the same cruise was the first confirmed death of California due to the virus: a 71-year-old man from northern California.

According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco on February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico and then returned to San Francisco on February 21.

He and most of the other passengers got off the ship, but another 62 at risk of infection remained on board to sail to the Hawaiian Islands. The ship stopped in four ports there.

On Wednesday night, that ship docked off the coast of Northern California until passengers and crew were examined to detect COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night by Princess Cruises, a spokesman said: "With great caution, these guests and other possible close contacts of the crew have been asked to remain in their cabins until our medical team on board the examine. The safety, health and well-being of our guests and crew is always our top priority. "

These tests were then positive for 21 people of whom they were evaluated.

On Friday, President Trump visited the CDC and congratulated the work of the agencies. He commented on the situation aboard the Great Princess, saying he thought the ship should stay away from the coast for now.

"I would be inclined to say that they leave everyone on the ship for a period of time," he said.

Both state and federal officials have been working on a plan to take Grand Princess passengers to a non-commercial port this weekend. Pence said some of the 3,500 passengers will remain on the ship in quarantine.

Thirteen cases have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, and the number of deaths in the US. UU. It has risen to 17, as two more people in Florida died of the virus on Friday.

Newsom called the state of emergency on Wednesday "to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions that are already underway in multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for a wider spread of COVID-19," according to his office.