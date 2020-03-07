1 new case of coronavirus reported in Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A new case of Coronavirus was reported in Los Angeles County on March 7, bringing the county's total to 14, according to public health officials.

THE. Public Health said the patient recently returned from attending the AIPAC Conference in Washington, D.C. There was known exposure to a person positive for the virus.

The health department said in a press release that it is communicating with people who may have been in close contact with this person to monitor them for signs of illness.

For information on symptoms and tips on how to stay safe, visit the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU.