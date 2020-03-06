Yungblud forced to the Asian tour of Ax due to the spread of the coronavirus

WENN / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; 11 Minutes & # 39; follows in the footsteps of Green Day, Mariah Carey, Slipknot, BTS and Avril Lavigne in canceling tour dates amid fears surrounding the deadly flu.

Rapper YUNGBLUD He has canceled his tour of Asia due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The British star, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, was scheduled to begin the trek in South Korea next week (starting March 9), with subsequent stops in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore.

However, he turned to Instagram to give news to fans that fears about the wide and rapid spread of the disease led him to leave the tour.

"At the beginning I was going to say & # 39; F ** k it & # 39; and I come, but again we have been advised not to do it seriously," he said in his Instagram Stories. "I just wanted to send a message to tell you that I am really thinking a lot about you and I want to send all my love and I hope everyone is safe, and I hope everyone is trying to be as positive as they can." "

YUNGBLUD follows in the footsteps of stars that include Green Day, Mariah Carey, Slipknot, BTS (Bangtan boys) Y Avril Lavigne canceling tour dates amid fears surrounding the coronavirus