Yung Miami seems to take a jab in Megan Thee Stallion on Diamond Chain

After the successful & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; Share a video of his new chain inlaid with diamonds that is similar to the City Girls member, Yung Miami writes a cryptic post that is believed to be a shadow for the raptress mate.

It's a beef about to start brewing between Yung Miami Y Megan Thee Stallion? The first has been accused of discrediting her rapacious companion after the second published a video of her new diamond chain that is similar to Yung Miami.

Megan bought the diamond-encrusted chain for her as a birthday present. "THE COACH OF THE HOT GIRL, this was my birthday present for me," subtitled the clip that gave a close look at the jewelry. The chain allegedly cost $ 500,000.

The necklace looks remarkably similar to the Yung Miami chain that she City girls companion JT bought for her The jewels of Yung Miami, however, supposedly cost only $ 90,000.

"SHIT, I ONLY HAVE OUT OF OMG !!!!" Yung Miami posted on Instagram to express his enthusiasm when he received the gift last February. "I'm speechless, you really surprised me and you came out yourself @thegirljt Jatavia thanks. You have money, aaaaaa! I'm crying. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

Sharing another photo of the chain, he wrote a day later: "I still can't get over this. Now I'm sitting here thinking like I could get this, b *** h."

After Megan took a look at her chain, Yung Miami published a cryptic post on Instagram Stories that said: "It's obvious right now." He did not give more details or mention to whom his message was addressed, but some Instagram users have speculated that it was Megan because Yung Miami could accuse the creator of hits "Hot Girl Summer" of copying her style.

"This is the chain that Meg bought, clearly," said one. Another shared the same opinion, writing: "Everyone knows that she is talking about Meg by the chain and the truth." Someone else commented: "she is talking about the chain that meg got … it looks exactly like the one that got it …"

Another, however, thinks that people should not read too much about him. "If she doesn't tell the person, it means nothing, just a bird posting words," said the user.

Others were interested in rap skills and the musical career of Yung Miami. "That City Girls was a marvel of success? … we knew it," one wrote, while another added: "Obviously you can't rap."

Meanwhile, someone else believed that Yung Miami was referring to meek millpresumed shadow on Nicki MinajKenneth Petty's husband for his recent arrest. "She is talking about how recently she liked Kenneth's little post," the person wrote.