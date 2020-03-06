Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

"This is not a drill," W.H.O. the boss warns

As the global number of coronavirus cases approached 100,000, the director general of the World Health Organization urged international action to address the outbreak, saying: “This is no time for excuses. This is a time to get all the stops. "

Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

Some recent developments:

Today, test results are expected from approximately 100 people on a cruise that has been kept out of San Francisco, after it was discovered that two former passengers were infected.

The number of confirmed cases in New York has doubled to 22, and more than 2,700 people are isolated in their homes.

Some health workers in California and the state of Washington say they lack the protective equipment and protocols to keep themselves and their patients safe.

Read more about the symptoms. and the perspectives of vaccines and treatments.