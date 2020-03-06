Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

"This is not a drill," W.H.O. the boss warns
As the global number of coronavirus cases approached 100,000, the director general of the World Health Organization urged international action to address the outbreak, saying: “This is no time for excuses. This is a time to get all the stops. "
Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
Some recent developments:
-
Today, test results are expected from approximately 100 people on a cruise that has been kept out of San Francisco, after it was discovered that two former passengers were infected.
-
The number of confirmed cases in New York has doubled to 22, and more than 2,700 people are isolated in their homes.
-
Some health workers in California and the state of Washington say they lack the protective equipment and protocols to keep themselves and their patients safe.
Related: "Don't touch your face,quot; has become a common piece of advice, but it is not an easy habit to break. Keeping handkerchiefs at hand and keeping your hands busy are some of the tricks to help you stop.
Read more about the symptoms. and the perspectives of vaccines and treatments. For an informed outbreak guide, subscribe to our coronavirus newsletter.
The economic cost of coronavirus
"Just as the disease poses a particular threat to older patients, it could be especially dangerous for more mature economies." writes Austan Goolsbee, professor of economics and former advisor to President Barack Obama.
This is because economies such as the United States are dominated by face-to-face service industries, which are damaged when people stay home.
Related: World markets fell earlier today than appeared to be another difficult opening for Wall Street. The shares have had a tumultuous week as the outbreak tested investor confidence. Here are the latest updates.
Another angle: The coronavirus could eliminate up to $ 113 billion in revenue from global airlines this year, an industry commercial group said.
A career of two men? The women are not surprised
"One of the hardest parts of this," said Elizabeth Warren while He retired from the presidential race on Thursday, "it's all those girls who are going to have to wait four more years."
The exit of the senator essentially reveals what had been a diverse democratic camp for two white men, and the debate over a lasting question: can a woman win the presidency? – still unresolved, our political reporter Lisa Lerer writes in a news analysis.
Whats Next: Warren said he would not endorse anyone immediately, but Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden want his blessing.
Go deeper: The documents discovered by The Times reveal details about Mr. Sanders' efforts to establish links with the Soviet Union when he was mayor of Burlington, Vt., In the 1980s. The documents also show how the Kremlin hoped to use the relationship for his advantage. In a statement, his campaign said Sanders was "proud,quot; of his grassroots diplomatic efforts.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Grow in a quiet area.
Green Bank, W.Va., population 143, is home to the world's largest fully orientable radio telescope. To protect sensitive equipment from interference, Wi-Fi is prohibited and cell phone signals are non-existent.
The restrictions have created A unique type of modern childhood. Above, Jenna Baxter, 13, recently moved to the Connecticut area: "I am happier because now I don't have the social networks to give me high expectations not only of myself, but of everyone around me," he said.
This is what is happening most.
Challenge to the attorney general: A federal judge said Attorney General William Barr had presented a "distorted,quot; version of the findings of the report by special lawyer Robert Mueller. Judge Reggie Walton ordered the Department of Justice to show him the parts of the report that were censored in the public version so that he could verify the justifications for those wording.
A deal in Syria: The presidents of Russia and Turkey announced an agreement to stop the fight in the northwest region of Idlib. Today the ceasefire began, but it was not clear if President Bashar al-Assad of Syria would respect him.
Chuck Schumer's Regret: The main Senate Democrat said he "should not have used the words,quot; he made after President Trump and the Republican senators accused him of threatening two conservative judges of the Supreme Court.
New name for a rover: The next robotic explorer on Mars will be called Perseverance. NASA selected the name of more than 28,000 entries sent by children; The winning proposal was proposed by a seventh grade student in Virginia.
Snapshot: Above, a Jewish cemetery in the town of Westhoffen, in the French region of Alsace. Such cemeteries have become easy targets for the Vandals in a region with an uncomfortable relationship with their war past and a tendency to vote on the far right. Local authorities They have organized volunteers to patrol the plots.
News Questionnaire: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: In this week's column, company policy prohibited a woman who taught English from becoming personal with her students online. Whoops
Nightly Comedy: Elizabeth Warren was "incredibly competent, pragmatic, intelligent and well spoken; in other words, she never had a chance," said Seth Meyers.
What we are hearing: This episode of the podcast "Respond to all,quot;, about a man in search of a song that seemed to disappear from the world. "You'll laugh, you'll cry and you can't get the song out of your head," says Tim Herrera, our editor at Smarter Living.
Now, a break from the news
And now for the backstory in …
The virus and society.
Max Fisher, who writes our The interpreter's newsletter contracted pneumonia in December, a disease that has many similarities to the disease caused by the new coronavirus. In his last column, he used the experience to reflect on how a broader outbreak could affect society.
"It was super nasty," he said. “I was confined on my couch for weeks and, during some stretches, I had trouble breathing. But basically it was fine. "
While he was ill, his family and friends helped him with his personal obligations, and the Times colleagues did the same for their work. I could see doctors and get prescriptions. In total, he said, the net figure for his illness was negligible.
"That figure was insignificant because I'm just one person, "he said." Society was prepared to absorb the consequences of my illness. "
"If a large part of my neighborhood in West London had gotten sick at once, it would have been a different story." Your local health office may not have been able to see it so quickly. Friends and family could have had other sick people to help, or have been sick themselves.
"The risk of the impact of the virus on you individually it's probably low, "he concluded. But its impact on society, particularly on low-wage workers who can't afford child care or leisure time, could be profound.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford provided the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is about the agreement between the US. UU. And the Taliban.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: Cheese with holes (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The national Times desk begins each of its morning news meetings by reading a poem, which one of our editors said "makes you think about a topic or topic in an unexpected way."