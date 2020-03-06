Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Outbreak arises in the US UU. And Europe
The number of new cases of coronavirus increased sharply in the US. UU. And Europe on Thursday, as stocks fell on both sides of the Atlantic and Britain and Switzerland reported their first deaths.
In the continent alone, the number of cases increased in Italy to 3,858 from 3,089; in Germany at 482 of 262; in France at 423 of 285; and in the Netherlands to 82 of 38.
There are now more than 98,000 global cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Here are the latest updates and a breakdown of what some key figures mean.
California: A cruise with more than 2,000 passengers on board is held off the coast of San Francisco for concerns about the coronavirus, and health officials are expected to announce today the results of evaluations of some 100 passengers and crew members, including 21 with symptoms. So far, California has at least 54 of the more than 200 confirmed cases in the US. UU., Most of any state.
Brittany: As the cases increased from 115 to 115, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the virus would probably "spread significantly." Dozens of health experts warn that the National Health Service, which has seen decades of budget cuts, You won't have enough beds for critical patients.
Japan: Critics are calling for the resignation of Shinzo Abe, the oldest prime minister in the country, for his handling of the country's outbreak. But the consolidation of power that seems to have hindered the official reaction to the virus may ultimately keep Mr. Abe firmly in place.
Aviation: Shares of the airlines fell sharply on Thursday, as a commercial group said the coronavirus could eliminate $ 63 billion to $ 113 billion in global aviation revenue this year, and the British airline Flybe ceased operations.
Stop the fire in northern Syria
The presidents of Russia and Turkey announced on Thursday what they said was an agreement to stop the fighting in the Syrian region of Idlib, beginning with a ceasefire that came into force early this morning.
For now, the fragile truce in Idlib, where the Syrian government has been trying to break the last stronghold of Syrian rebels, with the help of Russian-backed forces, calms a volatile conflict that brought Russia and Turkey to the brink of The open war.
Context: The recent tensions between Russia and Turkey have undermined the previously successful efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin to cultivate a relationship with the Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the hope that Erdogan will help Moscow sow discord within NATO led by United States Military Alliance.
Looking to the future: It is not clear whether President Bashar al-Assad of Syria will respect the ceasefire Idlib, and it is unlikely that the agreement between Russia and Turkey will end a nine-year Syrian war that has killed some 400,000 people.
Elizabeth Warren leaves the presidential race
His departure essentially leaves the field to two white men: former Vice President Joe Biden, a centrist, and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who had been competing with Ms. Warren in the left lane of the game.
Warren was one of several female leaders in the primary camp, and all were rejected by the majority of Democratic voters.
"One of the hardest parts of this," he said in a trembling voice, "are all those girls who will have to wait four more years. That will be difficult."
Background: Ms. Warren's campaign, which envisaged stripping the power and wealth of the wealthy elites, was popular with the liberals but failed to catch up with the working class and diverse base of the Democratic Party.
What to look at: Both Biden and Sanders campaigns would love to receive support from Warren. He is more ideologically aligned with Mr. Sanders, but if she supports Mr. Biden and he wins, he could gain political capital in Washington.
Keeping Jewish Cemeteries
When the French region of Alsace joined Nazi Germany 80 years ago, the swastika proliferated and the Jews were expelled, deported and killed.
Rural Alsace is now a hotbed for far-right politics, and its Jewish cemeteries, above, are major sites for anti-Semitic vandalism. Therefore, local authorities have organized volunteer patrols, whose badges say "Guardians of Memory."
The brigade is made up of about 20 retired teachers, farmers, housewives and students, our head of the Paris office. He writes in an office in Alsace. That none is Jewish increases interreligious symbolism.
This is what is happening most.
Afghanistan: The International Criminal Court ruled that its chief prosecutor could open an investigation into allegations of war crimes in the country by the Taliban, Afghan forces or US military or intelligence personnel. UU. It is the first I.C.C. a decision that could lead defendants of US forces to a war crimes trial, although the United States does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court.
Dubai Ruler: A British court discovered that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum kidnapped and confined two adult daughters, then threatened Princess Haya, one of his many wives, when she began to question her dealings with the hostages. The sheikh said in a statement to the court that the daughters had been forcibly returned for concern for their welfare.
Snapshot: Piera Aiello, above, parliamentary deputy in Italy who spent the last 28 years in a witness protection program after testifying against the mafia. She revealed her identity after entering politics in 2018.
In Memory: Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, secretary general of two periods of the UN during the 1980s and 1990s, died Wednesday at 100. He helped negotiate several peace agreements, including the end of a 10-year war between Iran and Iraq, and the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan.
What we are hearing: Is Episode "Respond to all,quot; about a man in search of a song that seemed to disappear from the world. "You'll laugh, you'll cry and you can't get the song out of your head," says Tim Herrera, our editor at Smarter Living. "My jaw literally fell to the climax, and I'm still laughing just thinking about it."
"It was super nasty!" he said. “I was confined on my couch for weeks and, during some stretches, I had trouble breathing. But basically it was fine. "
While he was ill, his family and friends helped him with his personal obligations, and the Times colleagues did the same for their work. He was able to see the doctors and get prescriptions. In total, he said, the net figure for his illness was negligible.
"But! That figure was insignificant because I'm just one person, "he said." Society was prepared to absorb the consequences of my illness. "
"If a large part of my neighborhood in West London had gotten sick at once, it would have been a different story." Your local health office may not have been able to see it so quickly. Friends and family could have had other sick people to help, or they could have been sick themselves.
"The risk of the impact of the virus on you individually it's probably low, "he concluded. But its impact on society, particularly on low-wage workers who can't afford child care or leisure time, could be profound.
