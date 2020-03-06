Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

The number of new cases of coronavirus increased sharply in the US. UU. And Europe on Thursday, as stocks fell on both sides of the Atlantic and Britain and Switzerland reported their first deaths.

In the continent alone, the number of cases increased in Italy to 3,858 from 3,089; in Germany at 482 of 262; in France at 423 of 285; and in the Netherlands to 82 of 38.

There are now more than 98,000 global cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Here are the latest updates and a breakdown of what some key figures mean.

California: A cruise with more than 2,000 passengers on board is held off the coast of San Francisco for concerns about the coronavirus, and health officials are expected to announce today the results of evaluations of some 100 passengers and crew members, including 21 with symptoms. So far, California has at least 54 of the more than 200 confirmed cases in the US. UU., Most of any state.