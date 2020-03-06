YOU. He couldn't be more proud of his son, King Harris – Look at the last photo the rapper shared with his son

YOU. He always praises his children, and also does it in his social media account, whenever he has the opportunity. Now he praises his son and Tiny Harris's, King Harris.

Look at the photo that T.I. Shared on your social media account with your child.

‘I don't know who needs to hear this, but … This one has extreme consequences. No exceptions, no exemptions. Tip # WitLoveAndRespect😉 # 2Kings👑👑 & # 39; Tip captioned its publication.

A worried follower told Tip: "Stop turning your son into a target, it's not about life keeping him safe and alive because the real ones will put him to the test."

Someone else said: "You love your family with extreme measures and this is how it is supposed to be."

A follower told Tip: ‘Hug and take care of your baby with everything you have. I just lost someone so important to me today in a mass shooting. God bless this world and his beautiful family, Tip. "

One commenter said: "@ troubleman31,quot; and they can't say that he can't keep his own heart because the world knows he can, but with a father behind him like you, he'll have the world at his feet. "

Some of Tip's fans mentioned the help Tip tried to offer a man who was executed in Alabama.

You may be familiar with the case, but here are some details in case you are not.

CNN reported that Alabama executed prisoner Nathaniel Woods for the crimes he committed.

In 2004, he murdered three Birmingham police officers and, according to the state corrections department. He was executed. He was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. local time.

Many people in the community tried to stop this, but it was in vain.

Tiny Harris and T.I. They were just some of the people who raised awareness about this case.

One commenter told Tip: "I'm glad I made a small difference with Nate Woods' request," and another fan said, "Thank you for everything you and @shaunking did for Nate and everyone who called and signed." .

Ad

Tip fans thanked him for all his help.



Post views:

5 5