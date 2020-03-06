Yes, I'm Asian. No, I don't have coronavirus.

Next week I will be at the international terminal of an important airport, and as much as I am afraid of getting sick, I will not wear a mask. For me, the fear of racial profiling represents a greater risk than the possibility of contracting the coronavirus.

Amigos and I planned our spring break trip months ago, before COVID-19 came to the news. Flights are booked and accommodation is confirmed for a carefree trip to Costa Rica. However, we now face several threats. Will we have trouble leaving and entering the United States? Is it safe to be on a plane, much less at an airport?

However, as a Korean-American, I have an additional concern that my friends don't have: will people be afraid of me because of my race?

As Mom's WhatsApp messages explode my phone, urging me and my brothers to wash our hands and stay away from large crowds, I struggle to decide how I am going to travel to and from Costa Rica. While my mother begs me to wear an N95 respirator at the airport and on the plane, I hesitate to do so.

A recent survey revealed that one in seven people "would avoid people of Chinese origin or appearance." In mid-February, an Asian high school student in California was accused by his classmates of having COVID-19 and was physically attacked, sending him to the emergency room. At that time, there were only 15 registered cases of COVID-19 in the state of California.

On February 24, a group of people who passed by him beat Pawat Silawattakun, a 24-year-old tax advisor who moved to London to go to school. A man shouted "Coronavirus! Coronavirus! Haha!" while taking a video of Silawattakun. "Why are you doing this?" Silawattakun asked his assailants. The answer was a punch in the face that caused him to collapse, covered in blood and that he needed a facial reconstruction surgery.

"Statistically, you are more likely to find an Asian doctor to cure you than an Asian boy to infect you with coronavirus," Silawattakun told The Guardian. "But this xenophobia is taking place in all East Asians."

This week, the Asian-American Pacific Caucus of Congress wrote to its fellow members of Congress asking them to help "prevent hysteria, ignorant attacks and racist assaults that have been fueled by misinformation about the new 2019 coronavirus."

"The best way to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to wash your hands, not perpetuate racist stereotypes," the letter said. And we would all be better attending that advice.

While the Center for Disease Control says I should not wear a mask, I have always been germaphobe and cannot escape the idea of ​​not wearing one. On airplanes, I am that person sweeping the area of ​​my seat with disinfectant wipes. So, initially, I didn't think twice before wearing a mask for the airport. I once used a mask on a plane last fall, and the reactions of those around me were not pleasant.

As COVID-19 infiltrates daily conversations, I have been capturing micro-aggressions that my colleagues impose on people with COVID-19. Specifically, the negative nuances that accompany any conversation about countries or citizens of East Asia. A classmate of mine at Colorado College told me about a student who got up abruptly and left a recent class because an Asian student coughed.

This is what I know: if being Asian at an international airport did not threaten strangers enough, wearing a mask would probably wreak havoc on the racial profile. I will not risk being verbally or physically harassed. I'm sure no one would come within a 10 foot radius of me.

So, do I prioritize my physical health or protect myself from possible acts of racism and micro-aggression?

Recently, I had a ready half-joke line that I used with some friends: “If I wear a mask, I think I need to put a sign on my back that says & # 39; I'm not from China, I've never been to China. I'm protecting myself from all of you, dirty people!

"Inna …" a friend said softly, "you shouldn't have to do that."

While I appreciate the concern, some friends do not understand the feeling of entering a room and having people immediately assume that they know you based on racist stereotypes.

"I would feel more comfortable if I did," wear a mask. I replied. "But it will be easier for everyone if I don't."

Inna Oh is an environmental policy student at Colorado College and will graduate this May. He was born and raised in Boston and is passionate about environmental studies and sustainability.

